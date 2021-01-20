Former Reality Star Pardons Lil Wayne - Noise11.com

Rapper Lil Wayne is a fee man after being pardoned by a former reality TV star.

In his final hours as a public servant the former reality TV star has unlocked Wayne’s cage. Lil Wayne was days away from appearing in court after pleading guilty to a federal firearms charge on December 12, 2020. As a convicted felon, Wayne was barred from owning or carrying a weapon.

The rapper was first arrested for position of a weapon in 2007. He was also charged with drug possession. He was charged with drugs and weapons again in 2008. 2009, more drug charges and another possession of a weapon charge.

Lil Wayne was jailed for one year in 2010. He served at Rikers Island. Even he jail he was caught with contraband. He was released eight months into his one year sentence.

Lil Wayne has had three number one albums in the USA. He is due to release his 14th album ‘I Am Not a Human Bring III’ in 2021.

