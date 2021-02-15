 Former Warner Brothers Records Chairman Russ Thyret Dies Aged 76 - Noise11.com
Russ Thyret

Russ Thyret

Former Warner Brothers Records Chairman Russ Thyret Dies Aged 76

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Russ Thyret, a former Chairman and CEO of Warner Brothers Records, has died at aged 76 after a long illness.

Thyret signed Prince to his first label Warner Brothers and ran the company when Madonna was signed. During his time at Warner Brothers the label saw the rise of Fleetwood Mac. R.E.M. and the Doobie Brothers.

Russ once said, “You’d have to be dead not to get excited about running a company with the high caliber of artists and employees we have here at Warner Bros. This is my home.; it’s the only record label I’ve ever worked at. To call this opportunity a dream come true would be a drastic understatement.”

Another former Warner Chairman Mo Ostin commented, “Russ is a total record man — brilliant, experienced and well-rounded in every aspect. He is eminently qualified… I love the guy.”

Russ was the Chairman of Warner from 1995 to 2001. He departed Warner Brothers after the merger with AOL in 2001.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Fleetwood Mac photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christine McVie Says Stevie Nicks and John McVie Won’t Tour Fleetwood Mac Again

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie believes her bandmates Stevie Nicks and John McVie wouldn't sign up for another tour.

6 days ago
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Fleetwood Reveals His Has Two Missing Years

Mick Fleetwood can't remember two years of his life, due to being addled on cocaine at the time.

February 5, 2021
Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lindsey Buckingham Song Catalogue Sold

Lindsey Buckingham's entire music catalogue has been acquired by Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

January 6, 2021
Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac
Peter Green To Be Immortalized In Book, DVD, CD

On February 25 2020 the friends of Peter Green gathered to honor the legendary Fleetwood Mac guitarist. 

December 1, 2020
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Veteran Acts Outselling Pop Acts on US Chart

Veteran acts such as Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Bob Marley are outselling most of the pop acts currently in the USA.

November 23, 2020
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.
American Psycho Author Bret Easton Ellis Preps Icehouse and Split Enz for New Book and Movie

American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis is working on his next book ‘The Shards’ and imagining the music that would be playing from the era that may be included in a future movie soundtrack.

November 15, 2020
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Michael Eavis Plans A Covid Safe Glastonbury 2021

Michael Eavis is considering putting "massive testing arrangements" in place for the Glastonbury Festival next year.

October 23, 2020