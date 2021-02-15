Former Warner Brothers Records Chairman Russ Thyret Dies Aged 76 - Noise11.com

Russ Thyret, a former Chairman and CEO of Warner Brothers Records, has died at aged 76 after a long illness.

Thyret signed Prince to his first label Warner Brothers and ran the company when Madonna was signed. During his time at Warner Brothers the label saw the rise of Fleetwood Mac. R.E.M. and the Doobie Brothers.

Russ once said, “You’d have to be dead not to get excited about running a company with the high caliber of artists and employees we have here at Warner Bros. This is my home.; it’s the only record label I’ve ever worked at. To call this opportunity a dream come true would be a drastic understatement.”

Another former Warner Chairman Mo Ostin commented, “Russ is a total record man — brilliant, experienced and well-rounded in every aspect. He is eminently qualified… I love the guy.”

Russ was the Chairman of Warner from 1995 to 2001. He departed Warner Brothers after the merger with AOL in 2001.

