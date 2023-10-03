Stevie Nicks Cannot See Fleetwood Mac Happening Again - Noise11.com

Stevie Nicks can see “no reason” to reunite with Fleetwood Mac following the death of her bandmate Christine McVie.

Nicks explained in an interview with Vulture that she couldn’t imagine performing with the rest of Fleetwood Mac without her “best friend” Christine, who died in November 2022 aged 79.

“When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac,” she confessed. “Christine was my best friend.”

Stevie shared that she and Christine had each other’s backs in the group as the only female members.

“When I think about Taylor Swift’s song, You’re on Your Own, Kid, and the line ‘you always have been,’ it was like, that was Christine and I,” she said. “We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other. Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.”

Stevie previously thanked Taylor for writing You’re On Your Own, Kid, a track on her 2022 album Midnights, as it captured how she felt about the loss of Christine.

Her comments echo those made by bandmate Mick Fleetwood, who previously said of a reunion, “I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.”

