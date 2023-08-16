Stevie Nicks Is A Daisy Jones Fan - Noise11.com

Stevie Nicks felt “very emotional” watching the Fleetwood Mac-inspired TV series Daisy Jones & The Six.

The show, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name, followed a fictional rock band in the 1970s and was inspired by the affairs, in-fighting and the sex, drugs and rock and roll stories from Fleetwood Mac’s heyday.

Lead singer Stevie revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she felt like she was watching her own story play out on-screen as she observed Riley Keough as Daisy.

“Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story,” she wrote. “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me.”

Stevie told her followers she wished her bandmate Christine McVie, who died in November 2022 aged 79, would’ve been alive to see the show, which premiered in March.

She added, “I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it.”

Stevie concluded her post by calling for a second series of the show, writing, “Hopefully it will continue…”

The singer’s high praise caught the attention of the show’s producer, Reese Witherspoon, who replied, “Oh my stars , Stevie !! This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!”

Riley simply responded with shocked and praying emojis, while her co-stars Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse also commented on the post.

