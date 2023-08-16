 Stevie Nicks Is A Daisy Jones Fan - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks ADOTG Rochford Winery Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks Is A Daisy Jones Fan

by Music-News.com on August 17, 2023

in News

Stevie Nicks felt “very emotional” watching the Fleetwood Mac-inspired TV series Daisy Jones & The Six.

The show, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name, followed a fictional rock band in the 1970s and was inspired by the affairs, in-fighting and the sex, drugs and rock and roll stories from Fleetwood Mac’s heyday.

Lead singer Stevie revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she felt like she was watching her own story play out on-screen as she observed Riley Keough as Daisy.

“Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story,” she wrote. “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me.”

Stevie told her followers she wished her bandmate Christine McVie, who died in November 2022 aged 79, would’ve been alive to see the show, which premiered in March.

She added, “I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it.”

Stevie concluded her post by calling for a second series of the show, writing, “Hopefully it will continue…”

The singer’s high praise caught the attention of the show’s producer, Reese Witherspoon, who replied, “Oh my stars , Stevie !! This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!”

Riley simply responded with shocked and praying emojis, while her co-stars Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse also commented on the post.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris Adds A Second Melbourne Symphony Show

Russell Morris will before a second Melbourne show with the Southern Cross Symphony on 31 October at Hamer Hall.

1 hour ago
Genya Raven
Genya Ravan Two Classic 1970s Albums To Be Reissued

Genya Ravan’s two new wave classics ‘Urban Desire’ (1978) and ‘…And I Mean It’ (1978) are coming back on vinyl and CD.

23 hours ago
Rick Springfield, photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Guess What? Rick Springfield Has A New Video ‘Automatic’

Rick Springfield has sprung a new music video for his song ‘Automatic’ off the new album ‘Automatic’.

24 hours ago
Black Sabbath Reunion
Black Sabbath ‘Reunion’ To Be Released For First Time On Vinyl

Black Sabbath’s 1998’s live album ‘Reunion’ will be released for the first time ever on vinyl in October.

2 days ago
Jimmy Webb performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday 27 June 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Webb Sets Aside A Couple Of Evenings For Australia

One of the world’s greatest songwriters Jimmy Webb will return to Australia in December for ‘An Evening with Jimmy Webb’ in Melbourne and Sydney.

2 days ago
Motown
Motown Chairman Clarence Avant Dies At Age 92

Music executive Clarence Avant has passed away at the age of 92.

2 days ago
Elvis Presley Red Guitar Comeback Special
Elvis Presley Guitar Valued As World’s Most Expensive Instrument

In 1968, a cherry-red guitar helped save Elvis’s career. Now it may be the world’s most valuable musical instrument.

3 days ago