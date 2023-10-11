The Corrs Once Again Cover Fleetwood Mac, This Time Its ‘Little Lies’ With More To Come - Noise11.com

The Corrs have covered a second (and third and fourth) Fleetwood Mac song with ‘Little Lies’ their latest creation.

“Little Lies’ will be included on a new expanded edition of ‘Best of The Corrs’. The original album featured ‘Dreams’. The new edition has the bonus tracks ‘Little Lies’, ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Songbird’.

‘Little Lies’ is available now.

‘Little Lies’ is a Christine McVie song from the 1987 album ‘Tango In the Night’.

The Corrs will start their Australian tour in Perth on 25 October.

Dates are:

25 Oct, Perth, RAC Arena

28 Oct, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point

29 Oct, Sydney, Qudos

31 Oct, Newcastle, Entertainment Centre

2 Nov, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

4 Nov, Launceston, UTAS Stadium

6 Nov, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

New Zealand

9 Nov, Auckland, Spark Arena

11 Nov, Christchurch, Hagley Park

https://www.apexentertainment.com.au

