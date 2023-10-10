 Eskimo Joe’s Kav Temperley Will Be Channelling Lindsey Buckingham At Fleetwood Mac Show - Noise11.com
Eskimo Joe’s Kav Temperley Will Be Channelling Lindsey Buckingham At Fleetwood Mac Show

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2023

in News

Kav Temperley of Eskimo Joe will be channelling his inner-Lindsey Buckingham when he performs with Lisa Mitchell, Karen Lee Andrews and Charlie Collins for the ‘Yesterday’s Gone : The Fleetwood Mac Legacy’ shows.

The show has already passed through Sydney and will touch down next in Melbourne.

Kav is the only “dude” singer in the show. Kav tells Noise11.com, “I am the token dude on the bill because Fleetwood Mac is such a female heavy group as far as the songs go. Someone’s got to be Lindsey Buckingham and that’s me”.

In ‘Yesterday’s Gone : The Fleetwood Mac Legacy’ Kav sticks to only singing songs Lindsey sang with the band. “I think that would have been a great idea but no, I am basically doing all the Lindsey Buckingham stuff and the girls are doing all the amazing Christina (McVie) and Stevie (Nicks) songs. There are so many good songs. It’s similar to The Beatles. You know the songs. I grew up listening to Rumours. As soon as I started collecting vinyl one of the first albums I bought was Rumours. There are so many great songs on it. It is a mythical classical moment in time record”.

‘Yesterday’s Gone : The Fleetwood Mac Legacy’ has given Kav an opportunity to study the DNA of Fleetwood Mac. “One of the great things about doing these shows is that you actually get to get under the skin of the band and explore parts that you wouldn’t get to know. Singing some of the Lindsey Buckingham songs, there were a couple I wasn’t super familiar with like ‘Big Love’. There is an acoustic version of it on a live album and that’s the version I am doing”.

‘Yesterday’s Gone : The Fleetwood Mac Legacy’ is on at the Northcote Theatre on 20 October, 2023.

