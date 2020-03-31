Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Is On A Ventilator Fighting Covid-19

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne and Ivy has been placed on a ventilator in an induced coma as he battles Covid-19.

A message at the Ivy fan page says “Adam Schlesinger who is 52 year old from Ivy and the Fountains of Wayne has been on a ventilator for 2 weeks (and is in a medical induced coma) because of COVID-19.

“We send our prayers to him, his family and doctors”.

Schlesinger is an Academy Award nominee for his work on the soundtrack to the Tom Hanks movie ‘That Thing You Do’. He has two Tony Award nominations for his work on ‘Cry Baby’ and earned a 2009 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Music And Lyrics, for their song “Much Worse Things”, performed by Elvis Costello and Stephen Colbert on the television special and album ‘A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All’.

Fountains of Wayne released five albums between 1996 and 2011. Their biggest hit was ‘Stacey’s Mom’.

Ivy was Adam’s indie pop band that ran parallel to Fountains of Wayne. They had six albums from 1995 to 2011. Their song ‘Edge of the Ocean’ was used in Grey’s Anatomy.

Adam was also part of the supergroup Tinted Windows with James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins, Taylor Hanson or Hanson and Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick. They released one album in 2009.

Adam also produced The Monkees ‘Good Times’ in 2016 and ‘Christmas Party’ in 2018.

