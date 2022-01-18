 Four of the Five Every Time I Die Members Quit The Band - Noise11.com
Every Time I Die

Every Time I Die

Four of the Five Every Time I Die Members Quit The Band

by Paul Cashmere on January 18, 2022

in News

Four fifths of the band Every Time I Die have quit the band leaving Keith Buckley as the bandless lead singer.

In a statement published by guitarist Jordan Buckley, the band announced, “Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose’s last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreement upon legal statement that outlines the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.

“There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by himself.

“Lastly, we wouldn’t be where we are today without every single person that’s backed the band in any and all ways. While we’re extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you will all be cherished.”

Every Time I Die were about to start a UK tour on January 26 and then a US tour on 18 February.

Every Time I Die formed in Buffalo, New York in 1998. They released nine albums from 2001 to 2021. The most recent album ‘Radical’, released 22 October 2021, reached no 45 in the USA and no 23 in Australia.

