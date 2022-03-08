 Fox Fagan Is Back In Australia For Some Melbourne Shows - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2022

Portsmouth, UK singer songwriter Fox Fagan has shows books around Melbourne this month.

Fagan lived in Melbourne for a period before relocating to Los Angeles. His most recent new music ‘Gotta Get Out’, came attached to an animated video at the end of 2021. The song was written during the California lockdown. The video was done by Alex Raunjak, who also made the ‘Its Gonna Be Alright’ video for Electric Mary.

Fagan will play shows at Bird’s Basement March 11 & 12, Jimmy Hornet on March 25 which are all sold out, The Bannockburn Railway Hotel on March 26, and Memo Music Hall March 27 where few tickets are still available.

