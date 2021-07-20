 Gang of Youths Premiere ‘Unison’ Video - Noise11.com
Gang of Youths Premiere ‘Unison’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2021

in News

Gang of Youth’s have a music video for ‘Unison’ one of three songs on their ‘Total Serene’ EP.

The three ‘Total Serene’ song are the first Gang of Youths new music since 2017’s second album ‘Go Farther in Lightness’.

In a statement singer David Le’aupepe of Gang of Youths said, “’Unison’ is a song Save conceived in Samoa, his ancestral homeland. You will hear samples, the recordings of David Fanshawe, who travelled to the Pacific Islands in the late 1970’s and recorded one of the most extensive libraries of indigenous Pasifika music anywhere in the world. We want to thank his family for their leadership in preserving this music and their partnership on the project. As always we love you and appreciate all of your support.”

Gang of Youths also features Max Dunn (bass), Jung Kim (guitar, keyboards), Donnie Borzestowski (drums) and Tom Hobden (keyboards, guitar, violin).

Gang of Youths formed in Sydney, Australia in 2011 and relocated to London in 2017. They will begin their UK tour 12 August in London.

