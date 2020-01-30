George Benson Adds A Third Sydney Show

George Benson will play a third show in Sydney after selling out two State Theatre shows.

Jazz legend Benson is one of the few jazz performers to cross over to the mainstream chart in Australia. Since ‘This Masquerade’ in the mid 70s and the original version of ‘The Greatest Love of All’ a decade before Whitney Houston, his music has become a staple of Australian radio.

George merged Jazz with Disco in the early 80s with songs like ‘Give Me The Night’, ‘Turn Your Love Around’ and ‘Feel Like Makin’ Love’.

Tickets on sale Monday 3 February 2020, 10am AEDT

Tour Dates

Thu 2 April, State Theatre, Sydney JUST ADDED

Sat 4 April, State Theatre Sydney SOLD OUT

Sun 5 April, State Theatre Sydney SOLD OUT

Wed 8 April, Palais Theatre Melbourne SOLD OUT

Thu 9 April, Palais Theatre Melbourne LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN

Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020

