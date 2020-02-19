 Glenn Shorrock to Perform with a Little River band - Noise11.com
Glenn Shorrock APIA Good Times Tour 2015

Glenn Shorrock photo by Ros O'Gorman

Glenn Shorrock to Perform with a Little River band

by Paul Cashmere on February 19, 2020

in News

Former Little River Band frontman and co-founder Glenn Shorrock will actually have a Little River band when he plays the town that gave his band its name in March.

Glenn Shorrock will perform at the Little River Country Fair in the town of Little River, between Melbourne and Geelong, on Friday 20 March. And better still … it’s a free gig.

Little River Band was still called Mississippi when they were booked to play in Geelong on 1 March 1975. On the drive to Geelong from Melbourne they passed the turn-off to the town of Little River. In Glenn Wheatley’s book ‘Paper Paradise’ he says Shorrock shouted “what about Little River Band” as they passed the sign at the Little River turn-off.

On 20 March, 1975 Little River Band performed under their new name for the first time in at Martini’s Hotel, in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton. Martini’s is now The Imperial Hotel, at 323 Rathdowne St.

Wendy Matthews will join Glenn Shorrock at the Little River Country Fair.

Little River Country Fair is on from 4pm to 9pm at Little River Primary School, Little River.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John starts Rochford Winery show in 40 degree heat
Elton John Postpones New Zealand Shows Until 2021

Elton John has postponed his final two shows in New Zealand as he recovers from walking pneumonia.

16 mins ago
Kerryn Tolhurst performing with Holy Mackerels perform at the Albert Park Yacht Club on 27 September 2015 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kerryn Tolhurst To Perform Dingoes and Country Radio At Memo Music Hall

Singer songwriter Kerryn Tolhurst will perform his songs from The Dingoes and Country Radio in a special performance at Memo Music Hall this Sunday afternoon.

37 mins ago
Michael Burrows
Michael Burrows Releases Stunning ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Featuring Neil Finn

Michael Burrows new song ‘Please Don’t Cry’ is a stunning piece of work. The song features Crowded House/Split Enz legend Neil Finn. The way that collaboration came about is a whole story unto itself.

19 hours ago
Dave Graney and Clare Moore
Dave Graney and Clare Moore To Play Memo Music Hall’s Ember Lounge

Dave Graney and Clare Moore will perform at the Ember Lounge at Memo Music Hall this Thursday.

1 day ago
Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton and Friends Perform Tribute To Ginger Baker

Eric Clapton and his famous friends performed a tribute to their friend Ginger Baker in London on Monday.

1 day ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all dates for his upcoming ‘No More Tears 2’ North American tour to give himself more time to recover from health issues.

1 day ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Feels FireFight Has Best Queen Performance Since Live Aid

Queen + Adam Lambert wowed 75,000 people as they recreated Live Aid at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on February 16, to raise money towards the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires. Brian May says he hasn't felt like that after a gig since Live Aid.

2 days ago