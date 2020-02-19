Glenn Shorrock to Perform with a Little River band

Former Little River Band frontman and co-founder Glenn Shorrock will actually have a Little River band when he plays the town that gave his band its name in March.

Glenn Shorrock will perform at the Little River Country Fair in the town of Little River, between Melbourne and Geelong, on Friday 20 March. And better still … it’s a free gig.

Little River Band was still called Mississippi when they were booked to play in Geelong on 1 March 1975. On the drive to Geelong from Melbourne they passed the turn-off to the town of Little River. In Glenn Wheatley’s book ‘Paper Paradise’ he says Shorrock shouted “what about Little River Band” as they passed the sign at the Little River turn-off.

On 20 March, 1975 Little River Band performed under their new name for the first time in at Martini’s Hotel, in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton. Martini’s is now The Imperial Hotel, at 323 Rathdowne St.

Wendy Matthews will join Glenn Shorrock at the Little River Country Fair.

Little River Country Fair is on from 4pm to 9pm at Little River Primary School, Little River.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments