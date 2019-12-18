Golden Plains Adds Final Acts For 2020

Pinch Points and Bufiman are the final two additions for Golden Plains 2020.

Melbourne punk band Pinch Points formed 18 months ago and quickly established themselves as one of Melbourne’s best new live bands.Their Moving Parts album was recorded at their house in Coburg.

Bufiman is Jan Schulte, a disc jockey, producer, dancer, rhythm enthusiast, peace mover and jaw harp player from Düsseldorf, Germany. He will close out the late night.

https://2020.goldenplains.com.au

Golden Plains complete line-up 2020

Pixies

Hot Chip

Sampa The Great

Bill Callahan

Evelyn Champagne King + Mondo Freaks

Stereolab

DJ Sprinkles

Sleaford Mods

Floorplan

Weyes Blood

Electric Fields

Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows

Parsnip

Ezra Collective

Civic

Moonchild Sanelly

Injury Reserve

Bananagun

General Levy

Prequel

J. McFarlane’s Reality Guest

Simona Castricum

C.FRIM

Yirinda

Mwanjé

Slim Set

Pinch Points

Bufiman

