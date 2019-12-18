Golden Plains Adds Final Acts For 2020

Pinch Points and Bufiman are the final two additions for Golden Plains 2020.
Melbourne punk band Pinch Points formed 18 months ago and quickly established themselves as one of Melbourne’s best new live bands.Their Moving Parts album was recorded at their house in Coburg.
Bufiman is Jan Schulte, a disc jockey, producer, dancer, rhythm enthusiast, peace mover and jaw harp player from Düsseldorf, Germany. He will close out the late night.
https://2020.goldenplains.com.au
Golden Plains complete line-up 2020
Pixies
Hot Chip
Sampa The Great
Bill Callahan
Evelyn Champagne King + Mondo Freaks
Stereolab
DJ Sprinkles
Sleaford Mods
Floorplan
Weyes Blood
Electric Fields
Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows
Parsnip
Ezra Collective
Civic
Moonchild Sanelly
Injury Reserve
Bananagun
General Levy
Prequel
J. McFarlane’s Reality Guest
Simona Castricum
C.FRIM
Yirinda
Mwanjé
Slim Set
Pinch Points
Bufiman
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook