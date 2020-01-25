 Gordon Lightfoot To Release His First Album In 16 Years - Noise11.com
Gordon Lightfoot

Gordon Lightfoot To Release His First Album In 16 Years

by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2020

in News

81-year old Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot will release ‘Solo’, his first album in 16 years in March.

Gordon’s Facebook page featured the announcement:

Canada’s most celebrated songwriter, and international folk legend Gordon Lightfoot has announced today his new album, SOLO, available everywhere March 20th.

In the making of SOLO, Lightfoot discovered a treasure trove of unreleased material in his Toronto home. The songs were written in late 2001 and early 2002, just before he suffered a near-fatal abdominal aortic aneurysm later that year.

Gordon Lightfoot’s first hit in Australia was ‘If I Could Read Your Mind’ in 1971.

Sundown was a no 4 hit for Gordon in 1974.

