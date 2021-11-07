 Gorillaz Are Coming To Your Cinema Screen - Noise11.com
Gorillaz Are Coming To Your Cinema Screen

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2021

in News

Gorillaz’ ‘Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong’ will screen in cinemas worldwide for one day only on 8 December 2021.

The event is yet another big screen presentation from Trafalgar Releasing. Trafalgar Releasing CEO, Marc Allenby says, “We are delighted to be partnering with the LIVENow and Eleven Management teams to bring Gorillaz: Song Machine Live from Kong to cinemas worldwide. We saw great success with Gorillaz’ previous cinema event Reject False Icons, and we look forward to welcoming cinema audiences to experience their outstanding live show on the big screen, with immersive surround sound and exclusive bonus content.”

The setlist for the show is:

Setlist:
Strange Timez (with Robert Smith)
The Valley of the Pagans
The Lost Chord (with Leee John)
Pac-Man
MLS
The Pink Phantom
Opium
Aries (with Peter Hook and Georgia)
Dead Butterflies (with Kano)
Désolé
Momentary Bills (with slowthai and Slaves)
Fire Coming Out of the Monkey’s Head (with Matt Berry)
Acoustic B-Stage
Last Living Souls
Dracula
Don’t Get Lost in Heaven
Demon Days
Clint Eastwood (with Sweetie Irie)

James Massing, Chief Commercial Officer at LIVENow says, “Our goal at LIVENow is to give fans unparalleled access to the ultimate live music experiences, so we’re delighted to partner with Trafalgar Releasing to bring Gorillaz’ Song Machine: Live from Kong to cinemas across the globe. Last year, we brought Gorillaz fans a one-off opportunity to watch the band perform their critically acclaimed album during a time where live music stopped. We’re proud to share the performance once again but on the big screen.”

Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong is available at cinemas worldwide from Wednesday 8th December. For full ticket and viewing information, see www.songmachineliveincinemas.com

