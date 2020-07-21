 Gorillaz Debut New Song With ScHoolboy Q - Noise11.com
Gorillaz Debut New Song With ScHoolboy Q

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2020

in News

Gorillaz have another new song ‘PAC-Man’ with American rapper ScHoolboy Q.

Gorillaz have been rolling out a series of new music in their Song Machine series.

‘Song Machine’ started to roll out in January. The concept for Gorillaz is to release a song a month with 13 songs delivered by the end of the year. The end result is not envisaged as an album. Instead Damon Albarn told the BBC, “We no longer kind of see ourselves as constrained to making albums. We can now make episodes and seasons.”

‘Song Machine’ will include collaborations with Australia’s Tame Impala and Sampa The Great.

