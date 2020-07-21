Gorillaz Debut New Song With ScHoolboy Q

Gorillaz have another new song ‘PAC-Man’ with American rapper ScHoolboy Q.

Gorillaz have been rolling out a series of new music in their Song Machine series.

‘Song Machine’ started to roll out in January. The concept for Gorillaz is to release a song a month with 13 songs delivered by the end of the year. The end result is not envisaged as an album. Instead Damon Albarn told the BBC, “We no longer kind of see ourselves as constrained to making albums. We can now make episodes and seasons.”

‘Song Machine’ will include collaborations with Australia’s Tame Impala and Sampa The Great.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments