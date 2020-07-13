Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tyler The Creator To Headline Splendour in the Grass 2021

Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler The Creator have been confirmed as headliners for Splendour In The Grass 2021.
With Splendour In The Grass 54 weeks away still the organisers are giving plenty of notice to prepare.
All tickets purchased for 2020 that have not been cashed in will be eligible for the 2021 event. New tickets are available now.
Headliner dates are:
FRIDAY 23 JULY – GORILLAZ
SATURDAY 24 JULY – THE STROKES
SUNDAY 25 JULY – TYLER, THE CREATOR
A further line-up announcement will be made in 2021.
SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS
23, 24 & 25 July 2021
North Byron Parklands
Tweed Valley Way, Wooyung
#SITG2021
