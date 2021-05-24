 Grace Farriss, Daughter of INXS Legend Andrew Farriss, Releases Debut Album - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2021

Grace Farriss, the daughter of Andrew Farriss of INXS, has released her debut album ‘Grace’.

Grace’s music influences are varied. She cites ‘Classical, Folk, Hymns, Indigenous’, Alternative, Jazz, Pop, Funk, Disco and Rock’ was the origins of her songs. “I have always had such a deep fascination with how all of the cultures united come to be and how we interact with one another and interconnect through our wonderful cultural differences,” Grace says.

The first taste of the album was ‘All The People’.

‘Grace’ features The Section Quartet, Matt Johnson (Jeff Buckley’s, Grace) on drums, Joey Waronker (Beck) on drums, Benji Lysaght (Adele, Father John Misty) on guitar, Ralph Carney on Saxophone (Tom Waits, Elvis Costello and the B-52’s) John Kirby (Solange) on keys, Abe Rounds (Andrew Bird, Meshell Ndegeocello, Birds of Prey Score) on drums, and Todd M.Simon (Angel City All-Star Brass Band) on Horns.

Tony Buchen (Tim Finn, Montaigne) recorded ‘Grace’ with Grace in Los Angeles pre-Covid. “I experimented a lot with sound before figuring out what each song needed to be accompanied by in terms of arrangement and sound,” Grace says. “The inspiration for the album came from a collection of memories and often times dreams I had years before or that I write in the moment that I then pair with a concept or melody that comes to me out of nowhere”.

‘Grace’ by Grace Farriss is out now.

