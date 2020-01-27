Grammy Awards Leave Prodigy’s Keith Flint Out Of In Memoriam

Fans have slammed Recording Academy bosses for leaving a host of prominent musicians, including two-time nominee Keith Flint, out of the Grammy Awards’ In Memoriam segment on Sunday.

Stars the music world lost over the past year were remembered at Sunday’s ceremony, but Keith, who was nominated for Grammys in 1998 and 2005 with his band The Prodigy, was absent – as were Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis, avant-garde pioneer Scott Walker, Silver Jews founder David Berman, The Beat vocalist Ranking Roger, and Geto Boys rapper Bushwick Bill.

Keith’s omission, which came despite a tribute being posted on the Recording Academy’s website when he was found dead at his home last March, enraged fans, with one tweeting it was “further proof that this award (sic) is utter useless shite.”

Another also criticised producers for spelling Cars musician Ric Ocasek’s name with a ‘k’ at the end of his first name.

The viewer raged: “I know the #GRAMMYs gets a lot of shit for leaving off prominent people in its In Memoriam segment, but my God, how do you leave off the following? And spelling Ric Ocasek’s name wrong? Jeez. Bushwick Bill (Geto Boys), Keith Flint (The Prodigy), Ranking Roger (English Beat).”

Yahoo Music Editor Lyndsey Parker added: “Left off the #Grammys’ In Memoriam segment tonight: David Berman, Scott Walker, Keith Flint, Bushwick Bill, Mark Hollis, Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, and Ranking Roger. Not cool!”

The official Grammys website did, however, include all the omitted names in a more comprehensive list of recently musical stars lost over the past year.

