Greg Page of The Wiggles Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Reunion Show

Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page is recovering in Westmead Hospital in Sydney after suffering a cardiac arrest at the end of The Wiggles performance at a bushfire benefit last night.

The original Wiggles reformed to race money for those affected by Australia’s current climate emergency bushfire crisis. The show was sold-out. The performance was streamed live with proceeds going to Red Cross Appeal and WIRES.

Page fell to the floor as he walked off stage with Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt at Castle Hill RSL.

As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital. He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern.

Update: At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page. Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. We will provide more information as it comes to hand.

Page, Cook, Fatt and Field formed The Wiggles in 1991. Anthony Field and Jeff Fatt had previously been members of Sydney rock and roll band The Cockroaches.

Greg Page stepped aside from The Wiggles in 2006. He had been diagnosed with Orthostatic Intolerance and had trouble performing due to fatigue. He returned briefly in 2012. Later in 2012, the founding members except Field all stepped down and replaced themselves with the next generation of The Wiggles, Emma Watkins, Lachlan Gillespie and Simon Pryce.

