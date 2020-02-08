 Gwen Stefani Cancels Vegas Show Due To Illness - Noise11.com
Gwen Stefani Cancels Vegas Show Due To Illness

by Paul Cashmere on February 9, 2020

Gwen Stefani had to cancel her show in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 50-year-old pop star has taken to social media to inform fans that she’s cancelling but Gwen has insisted she’s doing all she can to take to the stage later this month.

Gwen wrote on Twitter: “I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase (sic)”

The singer also revealed she’s eager to return to performing before the end of February.

She said on the micro-blogging platform: “I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 – 22. Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon (sic)”

Meanwhile, Gwen and Blake Shelton recently revealed they have no plans to make an album together.

The couple previously released ‘Go Ahead and Break My Heart’ in 2016 and recently collaborated again on ‘Nobody But You’ – but they aren’t planning to explore their musical partnership with an album-long collaboration.

Asked if they’ll make an album together, Blake said: “I don’t think so.”

Gwen agreed with Blake’s stance, insisting she simply relished being able to share his “talent”.

The blonde beauty explained: “I don’t think so either. But we have done a lot of music together, actually.

“We wrote two songs together – that’s a lot. Because he never does that. He’s sharing his talent with me!”

