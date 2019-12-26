Harper Bloom To Play Memo Music Hall

25-year old Perth born, Melbourne based singer-songwriter Harper Bloom will take over Memo Music Hall in St Kilda on Friday 27 December.

Harper will release her debut EP ‘Faith, Sex and Skin’ in January and has slipped out a teaser for her song ‘Mary’ ahead of time.

‘Faith, Sex and Skin’ was produced by Benjamin McCarthy (Gordi, Alex The Astronaut, G-Flip).

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/harper-bloom/

Doors Open: 7.30pm, Showtime: 8.30pm

Reserved Seats: $15.00 +bf

General Admin: $10.00 +bf

