 Harper Bloom To Play Memo Music Hall - Noise11.com
Harper Bloom

Harper Bloom

Harper Bloom To Play Memo Music Hall

by Paul Cashmere on December 26, 2019

in News

25-year old Perth born, Melbourne based singer-songwriter Harper Bloom will take over Memo Music Hall in St Kilda on Friday 27 December.

Harper will release her debut EP ‘Faith, Sex and Skin’ in January and has slipped out a teaser for her song ‘Mary’ ahead of time.

‘Faith, Sex and Skin’ was produced by Benjamin McCarthy (Gordi, Alex The Astronaut, G-Flip).

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/harper-bloom/

Doors Open: 7.30pm, Showtime: 8.30pm
Reserved Seats: $15.00 +bf
General Admin: $10.00 +bf

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606-006 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts