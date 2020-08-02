 Hayley Williams To Participate In Best Coast 10th Anniversary Gig - Noise11.com
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hayley Williams To Participate In Best Coast 10th Anniversary Gig

by Music-News.com on August 3, 2020

in News

Paramore’s Hayley Williams will be among the special guests helping Best Coast celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album Crazy For You.

The record marked its 10th anniversary on 27 July and, on 14 August, the group, featuring core members Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno, will head online to perform the album from start to finish.

Hayley, Mark Hoppus of blink-182, and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES are among the special guests confirmed to be taking part in the virtual gig, which will also feature archival footage from the Crazy For You era, interviews with Bethany and Bobb, “and a very special, intimate meet and greet for 30 fans only.”

Bethany said in a statement: “Crazy for You truly changed my life. I was 22 years old, feeling so lost, confused and anxious – and so I wrote a bunch of songs about it.”

Continuing, she noted her surprise at the album’s success: “I had no idea the album would impact people the way it did back then, and I had no idea its legacy would last a decade later.”

“When I started this band, I had no expectations of what would happen, I just wanted to make and play music with my friend,” she added.

“Bobb and I feel so lucky to have been able to do everything we have over the last 10 years, and we are so appreciative of our fans who have stuck with us since the beginning,” Bethany enthused.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paramore, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Shows Off The New Bod

Adele showed off her seven stone weight loss as she supported "Queen" Beyonce.

16 hours ago
Sheryl Crow at Margaret Court Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sheryl Crow Updates ‘Woman In The White House’ for 2020 Election

Sheryl Crow has gone back to her 2012 political song ‘Woman In The White House’ to recreate a new 2020 version for fans.

23 hours ago
Corey Taylor
Slipknot and Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor To Release His First Solo Album

Corey Taylor of both Slipknot and Stone Sour will release his debut solo album in October.

4 days ago
Marilyn Manson
Hear Marilyn Manson’s New Song ‘We Are Chaos’ Produced By Shooter Jennings

Shooter Jennings is an unusual choice as producer for Marilyn Manson but its happened.

4 days ago
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Jared Leto, Video, Music Interview, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
30 Seconds To Mars Are Working On New Album

Jared Leto has confirmed 30 Seconds to Mars are back in the studio working on their sixth studio album.

4 days ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Lady A Tells Lady Antebellum To Piss Off Stealing Her Name

Blues singer Anita White is calling on the country stars formerly known as Lady Antebellum to embrace real change and rebrand themselves entirely, instead of trying to hijack her stage name of Lady A.

5 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Launching Livestream Series

Pregnant pop star Katy Perry has invited fans to join her for weekly Livestream sessions after having to delay the release of her new album by two weeks.

5 days ago