Hayley Williams To Participate In Best Coast 10th Anniversary Gig

Paramore’s Hayley Williams will be among the special guests helping Best Coast celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album Crazy For You.

The record marked its 10th anniversary on 27 July and, on 14 August, the group, featuring core members Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno, will head online to perform the album from start to finish.

Hayley, Mark Hoppus of blink-182, and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES are among the special guests confirmed to be taking part in the virtual gig, which will also feature archival footage from the Crazy For You era, interviews with Bethany and Bobb, “and a very special, intimate meet and greet for 30 fans only.”

Bethany said in a statement: “Crazy for You truly changed my life. I was 22 years old, feeling so lost, confused and anxious – and so I wrote a bunch of songs about it.”

Continuing, she noted her surprise at the album’s success: “I had no idea the album would impact people the way it did back then, and I had no idea its legacy would last a decade later.”

“When I started this band, I had no expectations of what would happen, I just wanted to make and play music with my friend,” she added.

“Bobb and I feel so lucky to have been able to do everything we have over the last 10 years, and we are so appreciative of our fans who have stuck with us since the beginning,” Bethany enthused.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments