Helen Reddy To Receive Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music - Noise11.com

Helen Reddy To Receive Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2021

The late Helen Reddy will receive one of two Ted Albert Awards for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the APRA Music Awards for 2021.

Helen was to receive the award in 2020 but Covid caused a reformatting of the event. Helen died in September, before the 2021 awards were announced.

Traci Donat, Helen’s daughter said: “I am so honoured to be accepting The Ted Albert Award on behalf of my mother who devoted her life and career to equal rights for all people. And in honouring her you honour not just her music but also what she stood for. We couldn’t be more deeply moved and grateful.”

The 2021 recipient of the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music will be revealed in April.

The nominees for the 2021 APRA Music Awards will be announced Thursday 25 March.

2021 APRA MUSIC AWARDS CATEGORIES

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music*
Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year*
Songwriter of the Year*
Most Performed Alternative Work
Most Performed Australian Work
Most Performed Australian Work Overseas
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Most Performed Country Work
Most Performed Dance Work
Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work
Most Performed International Work
Most Performed Pop Work
Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
Most Performed Rock Work

*Determined by the APRA Board of Writer and Publisher Directors

2021 APRA MUSIC AWARDS
Wednesday 28 April
International Convention Centre Grand Ballroom
Darling Harbour, Sydney
Hosted by Julia Zemiro, Ziggy Ramo and Georgia Mooney
With Musical Director PJ Harding

