Helen Reddy To Receive Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music - Noise11.com

The late Helen Reddy will receive one of two Ted Albert Awards for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the APRA Music Awards for 2021.

Helen was to receive the award in 2020 but Covid caused a reformatting of the event. Helen died in September, before the 2021 awards were announced.

Traci Donat, Helen’s daughter said: “I am so honoured to be accepting The Ted Albert Award on behalf of my mother who devoted her life and career to equal rights for all people. And in honouring her you honour not just her music but also what she stood for. We couldn’t be more deeply moved and grateful.”

The 2021 recipient of the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music will be revealed in April.

The nominees for the 2021 APRA Music Awards will be announced Thursday 25 March.

2021 APRA MUSIC AWARDS CATEGORIES

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music*

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year*

Songwriter of the Year*

Most Performed Alternative Work

Most Performed Australian Work

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Most Performed Country Work

Most Performed Dance Work

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

Most Performed International Work

Most Performed Pop Work

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Most Performed Rock Work

*Determined by the APRA Board of Writer and Publisher Directors

2021 APRA MUSIC AWARDS

Wednesday 28 April

International Convention Centre Grand Ballroom

Darling Harbour, Sydney

Hosted by Julia Zemiro, Ziggy Ramo and Georgia Mooney

With Musical Director PJ Harding

