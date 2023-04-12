APRA To Honor Colin Hay and Colleen Ironside With the Ted Albert Award for 2023 - Noise11.com

APRA has announced that the recipient of the 2023 Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services To Australian Music will go to both Colin Hay and Colleen Ironside.

In a statement Colin Hay said, “To receive the news that APRA wanted to bestow this most prestigious Ted Albert Award is very special indeed. This award is for outstanding services to Australian Music. I think services is the key word here. It’s important to realise at some point in your life that it is a valuable thing to be of service. To be of some use.”

Colleen Ironside, who passed away in 2022, began her career with the Harbour Agency in Sydney, before branching out with her own booking agency APA, promoting clients such as INXS, Ratcat, Jenny Morris, Wendy Matthews, James Reyne and Def FX. In 1994 Frontier Touring hired Ironside as Head of its Asia division, where she managed tours by Pearl Jam, REM and Tom Jones among others. In 1999 she set up Live Limited and toured the Rolling Stones, Elton John, David Bowie, Sting and countless other music heavyweights. In 2005 she was Senior Vice President of bookings for Live Nation in Pan-Asia where she worked for five years before reviving Live Limited, promoting heavyweight artists Janet Jackson in Hong Kong, Bruno Mars in Malaysia and Bob Dylan in Hong Kong and Vietnam.

“We are very proud to salute two uniquely Australian music industry figures, the late Colleen Ironside, and Colin Hay who both honed their talent and started careers at home, which sent them out into the international scene and onto huge success. Colleen championed Australian songwriters and artists and created live music pathways into Asia with a business acumen that was years ahead of her peers. Colin is a songwriter of the highest level and with the biggest heart, whose songs continue to connect and hit #1 on the charts. We look forward to honouring them with the Ted Albert Award at this year’s APRA Music Awards,” said Dean Ormston, CEO, APRA AMCOS.

The Ted Albert Award is named after Albert productions founder Ted Albert, who founded the label to released the albums of AC/DC, The Easybeats, Flash & The Pan, Rose Tattoo, The Angels and John Paul Young.

Previous winners of the Ted Albert Award are:

Year Winner

1991 Allan Hely

1992 John Sturman

1993 Peter Sculthorpe

1994 Ian Meldrum

1995 Harry Vanda and George Young

1996 Ron Tudor

1997 No awards

1998 Michael Gudinski

1999 Slim Dusty

2000 triple j

2001 Charles Fischer

2002 Barry Chapman

2003 Angus Young, Malcolm Young and Bon Scott

2004 Don Burrows

2005 Michael Chugg

2006 Bill Armstrong

2007 Michael McMartin

2008 Roger Davies

2009 Denis Handlin (revoked)

2010 Jimmy Little

2011 Paul Kelly

2012 Mary Lopez

2013 The Seekers

2014 Lindy Morrison

2015 Fifa Riccobono

2016 Cold Chisel

2017 Archie Roach

2018 Midnight Oil

2019 Rob Potts

2020 Helen Reddy (held over to 2021)

2021 Joy McKean

2022 The Wiggles

2023 Colin Hay and Colleen Ironside

2023 APRA MUSIC AWARDS

Thursday 27 April

ICC Sydney, Gadigal land.

With host Celia Pacquola and guest presenters Fred Leone and Henry Wagons And Musical Director François Tétaz

