 Hilltop Hoods To Play Australia's Arenas - Noise11.com
Hilltop Hoods photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hilltop Hoods photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hilltop Hoods To Play Australia’s Arenas

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2022

in News

Hilltop Hoods are about to head out on their biggest ever tour, playing arenas all over Australia.

‘The Great Expanse World Tour’ will be the first Hilltop Hoods since the pandemic began. They were last on tour in 2019.

Guests for the tour are A.B. Original, Elsy Wameyo and DJ Total Eclipse.

Hilltop Hoods released the new song ‘Show Business’ featuring Eoman last month.

HILLTOP HOODS‘THE SHOW BUSINESS TOUR’ 2022

Saturday 27 August Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Saturday 3 September Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Saturday 10 September Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Saturday 17 September RAC Arena, Perth
Saturday 24 September Adelaide Entertainment Centre

