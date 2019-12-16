Hoodoo Gurus To Tour USA For First Time In A Decade

Hoodoo Gurus will return to the USA in 2020 for the first time in 10 years.
The US dates come a few days after Hoodoo Gurus released their first new music in five years ‘Answered Prayers’.
Its coming up to 10 years since the last Hoodoo Gurus album ‘Purity of Essence’.
Hoodoo Gurus – 2020 Tour Dates
Oct. 23: Tractor Tavern, Seattle, WA
Oct. 24: Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR
Oct. 25: Slim’s, San Francisco, CA
Oct. 26: The Roxy, Los Angeles, CA
Oct. 28: Belly Up Tavern, Solana Beach, CA
Oct. 29: State Room, Salt Lake City, UT
Oct. 30: Belly Up Aspen, Aspen, CO
Oct. 31: Bluebird Theater, Denver, CO
Nov. 2: Shank Hall, Milwaukee, WI
Nov. 3: City Winery, Chicago, IL
Nov. 4: Mercy Lounge, Nashville, TN
Nov. 6: Webster Hall, New York City, NY
Nov. 7: The Sinclair, Boston, MA
Nov. 8: Philly Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA
Nov. 9: The NorVa, Norfolk, VA
Nov. 11: The Hamilton, Washington, D.C.
Nov. 12: Private show, Jacksonville FL
Nov. 13: TBA, Jacksonville FL
Nov. 14: Cats Cradle, Carrboro, NC
Before that Australia, you’ve got:
HOODOO GURUS’ TOUR DATES
Sunday, 29 December 2019
Driftwood Winery Estate, Margaret River Region WA
Friday, 24 January 2020
Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta NSW
Blood Moon Tour 2020 with Cold Chisel and Busby Marou
Saturday, 25 January 2020
Racecourse Hotel, Booval Qld
Sunday, 26 January 2020
Redland Bay Hotel, Redland Bay Qld
Saturday, 21 March 2020
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Qld
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook