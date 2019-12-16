Hoodoo Gurus To Tour USA For First Time In A Decade

Hoodoo Gurus will return to the USA in 2020 for the first time in 10 years.

The US dates come a few days after Hoodoo Gurus released their first new music in five years ‘Answered Prayers’.

Its coming up to 10 years since the last Hoodoo Gurus album ‘Purity of Essence’.

Hoodoo Gurus – 2020 Tour Dates

Oct. 23: Tractor Tavern, Seattle, WA

Oct. 24: Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR

Oct. 25: Slim’s, San Francisco, CA

Oct. 26: The Roxy, Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 28: Belly Up Tavern, Solana Beach, CA

Oct. 29: State Room, Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 30: Belly Up Aspen, Aspen, CO

Oct. 31: Bluebird Theater, Denver, CO

Nov. 2: Shank Hall, Milwaukee, WI

Nov. 3: City Winery, Chicago, IL

Nov. 4: Mercy Lounge, Nashville, TN

Nov. 6: Webster Hall, New York City, NY

Nov. 7: The Sinclair, Boston, MA

Nov. 8: Philly Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 9: The NorVa, Norfolk, VA

Nov. 11: The Hamilton, Washington, D.C.

Nov. 12: Private show, Jacksonville FL

Nov. 13: TBA, Jacksonville FL

Nov. 14: Cats Cradle, Carrboro, NC

Before that Australia, you’ve got:

HOODOO GURUS’ TOUR DATES

Sunday, 29 December 2019

Driftwood Winery Estate, Margaret River Region WA

Friday, 24 January 2020

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta NSW

Blood Moon Tour 2020 with Cold Chisel and Busby Marou

Saturday, 25 January 2020

Racecourse Hotel, Booval Qld

Sunday, 26 January 2020

Redland Bay Hotel, Redland Bay Qld

Saturday, 21 March 2020

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Qld

