House of Classical Composer Tchaikovsky Destroyed By Russian Terrorists - Noise11.com

Russian invaders under the orders of terrorist Putin have destroyed the 19th-century house where composer Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky created his first work.

The Tchaikovsky house in the north-east Ukrainian city of Trostyanets is in ruins, as is most of the city. Russian terrorists captured the city in 1 March 2022.

“What about the great Russian high culture?” Look at this. It’s Tchaikovsky’s house where he composed the overture ‘The Storm’ (1864). Russians did it. pic.twitter.com/ex5qyt4GYh — Saulė | Сонце 🇱🇹🇺🇦 (@sankuperis) April 7, 2022

Tchaikovsky composed his first symphonic piece ‘The Storm’ overture at the house in 1864.

Trostyanets was part of the Russian empire in the 1800s when Tchaikovsky composed the piece at age 24. ‘The Storm’ is the first large scale work from the Russian composer.

Tchaikovsky died in St Petersburg, Russia at the age of 53, nine days after premiering his Sixth Symphony.

