 House of Classical Composer Tchaikovsky Destroyed By Russian Terrorists - Noise11.com
Tchaikovsky

Tchaikovsky

House of Classical Composer Tchaikovsky Destroyed By Russian Terrorists

by Paul Cashmere on April 8, 2022

in News

Russian invaders under the orders of terrorist Putin have destroyed the 19th-century house where composer Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky created his first work.

The Tchaikovsky house in the north-east Ukrainian city of Trostyanets is in ruins, as is most of the city. Russian terrorists captured the city in 1 March 2022.

Tchaikovsky composed his first symphonic piece ‘The Storm’ overture at the house in 1864.

Trostyanets was part of the Russian empire in the 1800s when Tchaikovsky composed the piece at age 24. ‘The Storm’ is the first large scale work from the Russian composer.

Tchaikovsky died in St Petersburg, Russia at the age of 53, nine days after premiering his Sixth Symphony.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

To Barbra With Love MSO
Katie Noonan and Caroline O’Connor To Perform The Music of Barbra Streisand With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will mark the 80th birthday of legend Barbra Streisand with an event featuring Katie Noonan, Caroline O’Connor, Elise McCann and Ryan Gonzalez.

February 21, 2022
Ruth Slenczynska
Decca Records Signs 97 Year Old Pianist Ruth Slenczynska

Universal Music’s Decca Records has signed 97-year old pianist Ruth Slencyznska to record a new album.

January 18, 2022
Rick Wakeman photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Wakeman On Those Bowie Songs He Played On

Rick Wakeman was the keyboard player of choice on two of David Bowie’s best known song ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Life On Mars’ and a lot of why those songs sound like they sound is because of Rick.

December 31, 2021
Carlos Marin of Il Divo
Il Divo’s Carlos Marin Dies From Covid At Age 53

Carlos Marin of Il Divo has died from Covid-19. He was 53 years old.

December 20, 2021
Bjork photo Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones
Bjork To Perform Cornucopia Dates In California and Iceland in 2022

Bjork has a handful of dates planned for 2022. The ‘Cornucopia’ shows feature the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.

October 8, 2021
Moby photo by Ros O'Gorman
Moby Is Already Planning Reprise 2

Just weeks after releasing his ‘Reprise’ album, Moby is planning a second volume.

July 20, 2021
Dean Stevenson
Tasmanian Musician Dean Stevenson To Create And Perform Musical Work Daily At Mona

Tasmanian musician Dean Stevenson has been commissioned by Mona to create a musical work daily and perform it at 4pm each day.

July 15, 2021