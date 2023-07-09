 Il Divo Australian Tour Announced - Noise11.com
Il Divo Australian Tour Announced

by Paul Cashmere on July 10, 2023

in News

Il Divo will return to Australia for shows in October and November 2023.

In a statement the band said, “We haven’t been to Australia in some time and are excited to come back to perform for our Aussie fans. Australia has always been a big supporter of Il Divo, and after all the tragedy of the last three years, we are beyond elated to return”.

Patrizio Buanne will open for Il Divo.

Promoter Paul Dainty added, “IL DIVO, the most commercially successful, classical crossover group in international music history, are all set to entertain Australian audiences at the end of this year. Carlos Marín’s talent was immense and the whole world mourned his passing, but IL DIVO made a commitment to keep his memory alive by continuing to share the gift of their combined vocal ability with the world. And let’s not forget they’re also bringing ‘The Ambassador of Dolce Vita’, PATRIZIO BUANNE, along! This is one for the whole family.

IL DIVO (& PATRIZIO BUANNE) 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Tuesday 31 October SYDNEY, Aware Super Theatre
Thursday 2 November BRISBANE, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Saturday 4 November MELBOURNE, Plenary
Monday 6 November ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

