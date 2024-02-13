 Katie Noonan To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com
Katie Noonan To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2024

in News

Katie Noonan has been announced to perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in May.

Katie’s show ‘Love – An Act of Bravery’ will feature works from Benjamin Britten’s ‘Les Illuminations’, Leonard Bernstein, Joni Mitchell and Katie originals ‘Bluebird’ and ‘Love’s My Song For You’.

“I love working with classical musicians and bespoke instrumentation that contributes to the elevated reinterpretation of beautiful songs about love, acts of kindness and bravery,” says Katie.

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will include musicians from the Melbourne Youth Orchestra. The Melbourne Youth Orchestra trains musicians, many who eventually go on to join the MSO.

“I’m a passionate advocate for new talent so to provide an opportunity for talented young musicians from the MYO to perform alongside the MSO on the Hamer Hall stage is a much-welcomed bonus.” Katie said.

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra last week collaborated with Megan Washington. They recently also performed with Birds of Tokyo and Kate Ceberano.

Katie Noonan X MSO: Love – An Act of Bravery
Date: Thursday 30 May 7.30pm
Venue: Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne
Tickets: Presale 10am Wednesday February 14 | On sale 10am Thursday February 15
Visit: mso.com.au

