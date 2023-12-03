Piaf! The Show Is Coming To Australia - Noise11.com

‘Piaf! The Show’, France’s biggest musical in years, will tour Australia in 2024.

‘Piaf! The Show’ stars French singer Nathalie Lermitte. It is the story of French singer Edith Piaf (1915-1963).

Edith’s best known song was ‘La Vie En Rose’ in 1946.

In 1951 she was also the first singer to have a hit with a song titled ‘Padam, padam …’ (not to be confused with the recent Kylie Minogue song.

Piaf was injured in a car accident in 1951. Her assistant, Charles Aznavour, who became a star in later years, was also in the car. In 1952 Edith married Jacques Pills. Marlene Dietrich was the Matron of Honor.

Piaf died from liver cancer at age 47 in 1963. She is buried at Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris, where Jim Morrison of The Doors, Marcel Marceau, Oscar Wilde, Olivua de Havilland and Frédéric Chopin are also buried.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DETAILS

17 & 18 May, Melbourne, The Palms at Crown

23 May, Sydney, State Theatre

25 May, Adelaide, Norwood Concert Hall

30 May, Gold Coast, The Star Gold Coast

31 May, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Tickets www.theprestigepresents.com.au/piaf

Prices: From $89.00

