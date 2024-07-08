 Jet To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com
Jet to perform with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Jet to perform with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Jet To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2024

in News

Jet will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for One Show Only on 8 November at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

In a statement the band announced, ‘We are all very excited to work with the MSO to add another musical dimension to our catalogue. The opportunity to elevate the live experience was one we just couldn’t pass up. It’s a complete one off and we’re definitely going to rock the Bowl like never before!!”

Jet have been touring Australia in 2024 for the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Get Born’.

This weekend the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has two shows with Dan Sultan. They have also recently performed with Katie Noonan, Meg Washington, Birds of Tokyo and Kate Ceberano and in years gone by with Elton John Meatloaf and Stevie Nicks.

Jet and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by Nicholas Buc.

Event details: JET & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Date: Friday 8 November, 7.30pm. Gates open 5.30pm
Venue: Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Tickets: On sale 11am Friday 12 July, visit mso.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Cover The Waterboys ‘Whole Of The Moon’

Brandon Flowers wishes he'd written The Waterboys' 'Whole of the Moon'.

7 hours ago
Kasabian photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kasabian Have No Plans For 20th Anniversary

Kasabian are not interested in celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

1 day ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods To Open Sports Bar In Scotland

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods have been granted permission to turn an old cinema in St Andrews, Scotland, into a sports bar.

1 day ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Pay Out Millions To Former Manager

Coldplay have settled with their former manager Dave Holmes with a seven-figure sum for unpaid commissions.

4 days ago
Kelly Osbourne, music news, noise11.com
Kelly Osbourne Regrets Quitting Music

Kelly Osbourne still "regrets" quitting her music career almost two decades ago.

4 days ago
Kesha
Kesha Releases First Song Post Dr Luke Ordeal

Kesha has released her first new music since leaving Dr Luke's record label.

4 days ago
Kings Of Leon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Kings of Leon Perform At British Grand Prix

Northamptonshire, UK: Kings of Leon kick-started one of the biggest weekends in the British music and sporting calendar with an unforgettable performance at Silverstone ahead of the 2024 British Grand Prix.

4 days ago