Jet To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

Jet will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for One Show Only on 8 November at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

In a statement the band announced, ‘We are all very excited to work with the MSO to add another musical dimension to our catalogue. The opportunity to elevate the live experience was one we just couldn’t pass up. It’s a complete one off and we’re definitely going to rock the Bowl like never before!!”

Jet have been touring Australia in 2024 for the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Get Born’.

This weekend the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has two shows with Dan Sultan. They have also recently performed with Katie Noonan, Meg Washington, Birds of Tokyo and Kate Ceberano and in years gone by with Elton John Meatloaf and Stevie Nicks.

Jet and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by Nicholas Buc.

Event details: JET & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Date: Friday 8 November, 7.30pm. Gates open 5.30pm

Venue: Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Tickets: On sale 11am Friday 12 July, visit mso.com.au

