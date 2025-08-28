 Martin Hayes To Return To Australia In February 2026 - Noise11.com
Martin Hayes

Martin Hayes

Martin Hayes To Return To Australia In February 2026

by Noise11.com on August 28, 2025

in News

Virtuosic Irish fiddler Martin Hayes, one of the most significant figures in Irish traditional music, will return to Australia in February 2026 for a national tour presented by Gaynor Crawford and Destroy All Lines.

Hayes is celebrated worldwide for his ability to draw the deepest emotion from Irish traditional music while opening it up to wider contemporary contexts.

His playing, described as soulful and searching, has redefined what Irish fiddle can be. The Irish Times wrote, “In the decades to come, we’ll surely talk of having seen this man in the way others talk of Miles Davis or Jimi Hendrix or John Coltrane.”

The Edinburgh Music Review called him “a master of phrasing, able to bring out the natural beauty of a tune … shaping and re-shaping its content, introducing an element of improvisation, and never losing sight of its form.”

Born in East County Clare, Hayes was raised on the sounds of Ireland’s folk traditions but has never allowed them to remain confined. His music reflects an acknowledgement of the past, coupled with a fearless curiosity that pushes tradition into new spaces.

For more than two decades, Hayes toured and recorded with the late guitarist Dennis Cahill, their duo becoming one of the most admired in traditional music. Together they brought Irish music to some of the most prestigious stages in the world, including a performance at the White House for President Barack Obama in 2011.

Hayes is also the founding force behind The Gloaming, the acclaimed supergroup whose debut album won the Meteor Prize in 2014. He has gone on to lead The Martin Hayes Quartet and The Common Ground Ensemble, each project showing different facets of his musical intelligence.

Throughout his career, Hayes has collaborated with an extraordinary range of artists across genres: Bill Frisell, Ricky Skaggs, Jordi Savall, Brooklyn Rider, the RTE Concert Orchestra, Sting, Paul Simon, and Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Project among them. His work has reached into theatre, dance, film, and television, carrying Irish music into new artistic territories.

For his 2026 Australian tour, Hayes will be joined by guitarist and composer Kyle Sanna. Based in New York, Sanna has been described by The New Yorker as a “first-rate” and “versatile” musician. His career spans traditional Irish music, jazz, and contemporary composition. He has collaborated with Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, and some of the greatest living interpreters of Irish tradition.

Together, Hayes and Sanna create performances that strip away pretence, connecting melody with human spirit. Their concerts transform long-revered Irish tunes into profound emotional journeys, showing how music rooted in one small place can resonate universally.

Tour Dates – February 2026
Wed 18 February – Perth Festival
Thu 19 February – Perth Festival
Sat 21 February – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Tue 24 February – Recital Centre, Melbourne
Wed 25 February – The Concourse, Chatswood, Sydney
Thu 26 February – Brisbane Powerhouse

Tickets on sale Thursday 4 September 2025 at 9am local time.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

MSO Billy Joel Piano Man
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Recruits Josh Piterman For The Music of Billy Joel

Former Ten Tenor, UK Phantom and Corny Hairspray star Josh Piterman will join Phil Burton, Alinta Chidzey and Jess Hitchcock to perform the music of Billy Joel with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in November.

June 2, 2025
Sigur Ros at Hamer Hall Melbourne photo by Laura Manariti 2
Sigur Rós Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall Melbourne #REVIEW

Sigur Rós has always been a spellbinding experience. Add the enchantment of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and you have one of the greatest MSO collaborations ever. It was simply beautiful.

May 21, 2025
Tommy Emmanuel, the 2025 Noise11 interview
Tommy Emmanuel and George Benson Are Making An Album Together

Grammy Award winning Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel and Grammy Award winning American guitarist George Benson are making an album together.

April 15, 2025
Andrea Bocelli photo supplied TEG
Andrea Bocelli To Play One Australian Show Only In Sydney April 3

Tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform one Australian show only in Sydney April 3.

February 10, 2025
Jet to perform with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Jet To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Jet will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for One Show Only on 8 November at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

July 9, 2024
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ Is Now On DVD

Russell Morris’ 2023 ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ will be available on DVD from this Friday 5 July 2024.

July 4, 2024
Mike Oldfield Tubular Bells
Mike Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ To Be Performed Live With Richard A Smith In Australia

Mike Oldfield’s longtime collaborator Richard A Smith will perform ‘Tubular Bells’ in Australia to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic album.

April 23, 2024