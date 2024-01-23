 Rick Wakeman Announces His Final American Tour - Noise11.com
Rick Wakeman photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rick Wakeman photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rick Wakeman Announces His Final American Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 23, 2024

in News

Legendary keyboard player Rick Wakeman has announced that his upcoming run of shows in the Americas will be his last American shows.

At 76, Rick is not ready to retire saying that by stopping his one man shows he will have more time to compose, record and collaborate. These final shows will feature a new 30 minute piece titled ‘Yessonata’, featuring the themes of Yes woven into a sonata form.

In a statement Rick said, “I always planned to stop touring by my 77th birthday – for those of you who wish to send me a card, it’s 18th May! – but there is so much to fit in before then that I’m having to make plans now and so my final one-man shows will have to cease by that date. I have thoroughly enjoyed performing the various one-man shows, but it’s time to call it a day. I intend to throw in the best of what I have done in the past, plus a few new surprises on the way, and possibly even the odd guest joining me on the odd occasion. The plan is not to perform at the same venue twice throughout this period, so whatever venue you are hopefully thinking of coming to, it will be the last performance there – and I am taking this opportunity of thanking everyone and anyone who has supported me over the last 53 years!”

Rick’s final American tour will start on 19 March in Connecticut.

Before joining The Strawbs and then Yes and his own solo albums, Rick was a session musician. He played on David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Life On Mars’, Cat Stevens’ ‘Morning Has Broken’ , Elton John’s ‘Levon’ and T. Rex ‘Get It On (Bang a Gong)’.

Rick was a member of The Strawbs for two albums ‘’Dragonfly’ (1970) and ‘From The Witchwood’ (1971). He had a five album run with Yes from ‘Fragile’ (1971) to ‘Tormato’ (1978) and returned for three albums in the 90s.

In the 1970’s Rick released a series of concept albums ‘The Six Wives of Henry VIII’ (1973), ‘Journey To The Centre of the Earth’ (1974), ‘The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table’ (1975) and ‘Lisztomania’ (1975).

Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel To Release First Single Since 2007 ‘Turn the Lights Back On’

Billy Joel will release rare new music this Friday. ‘Turn The Lights Back On’ will be Billy’s first new music since 2007 when he released two song, ‘All My Life’ and ‘Christmas In Fallujah’.

4 hours ago
Walter Trout 2024 tour
Walter Trout Has Oingo Boingo Bass Player John Avila For His Australian Tour

Walter Trout fans will be in for a treat at his upcoming Australian shows. Oingo Boingo bass player John Avila will be in the Walter Trout band.

22 hours ago
David Lee Roth, Van Halen, Stone Music Festival, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Lee Roth Posts Incohesive 25 Minute Rant About Sammy Hagar

Original Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has posted an unhinged 25 minute rant about Sammy Hagar singing a song or two on his upcoming tour.

24 hours ago
Paul McCartney Band On The Run
Paul McCartney Premieres New 4K Video of ‘Mamunia’

Paul McCartney has premiered a new 4K upgrade for the video of the ‘Band on the Run’ song ‘Mamunia’ ahead of the 50th anniversary release of the album.

2 days ago
Brian Cadd by Lisa Businovski
Brian Cadd Releases First New Music In Five Years ‘You Know What To Say’

Australian rock legend Brian Cadd has a new song for 2024. ‘You Know What To Say’ previews Brian’s upcoming album ‘Dream Train’.

4 days ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty To Play One-Off Australian Show In Queensland In March 2024

John Fogerty will return to Australia for a one-off show in Queensland in March. It will be John’s first time performing in Australia since 2012.

4 days ago
Bon Scott photo from Bon Scott estate
Bon But Not Forgotten To Head Out for Bon Scott AC/DC 50th Anniversary

The Bon Scott and AC/DC tribute event Bon But Not Forgotten is back for 2024 and this year marking the 50th anniversary of the band.

4 days ago