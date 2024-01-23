Rick Wakeman Announces His Final American Tour - Noise11.com

Legendary keyboard player Rick Wakeman has announced that his upcoming run of shows in the Americas will be his last American shows.

At 76, Rick is not ready to retire saying that by stopping his one man shows he will have more time to compose, record and collaborate. These final shows will feature a new 30 minute piece titled ‘Yessonata’, featuring the themes of Yes woven into a sonata form.

In a statement Rick said, “I always planned to stop touring by my 77th birthday – for those of you who wish to send me a card, it’s 18th May! – but there is so much to fit in before then that I’m having to make plans now and so my final one-man shows will have to cease by that date. I have thoroughly enjoyed performing the various one-man shows, but it’s time to call it a day. I intend to throw in the best of what I have done in the past, plus a few new surprises on the way, and possibly even the odd guest joining me on the odd occasion. The plan is not to perform at the same venue twice throughout this period, so whatever venue you are hopefully thinking of coming to, it will be the last performance there – and I am taking this opportunity of thanking everyone and anyone who has supported me over the last 53 years!”

Rick’s final American tour will start on 19 March in Connecticut.

Before joining The Strawbs and then Yes and his own solo albums, Rick was a session musician. He played on David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Life On Mars’, Cat Stevens’ ‘Morning Has Broken’ , Elton John’s ‘Levon’ and T. Rex ‘Get It On (Bang a Gong)’.

Rick was a member of The Strawbs for two albums ‘’Dragonfly’ (1970) and ‘From The Witchwood’ (1971). He had a five album run with Yes from ‘Fragile’ (1971) to ‘Tormato’ (1978) and returned for three albums in the 90s.

In the 1970’s Rick released a series of concept albums ‘The Six Wives of Henry VIII’ (1973), ‘Journey To The Centre of the Earth’ (1974), ‘The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table’ (1975) and ‘Lisztomania’ (1975).

