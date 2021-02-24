How The Band’s Music From Big Pink Opened The Mind Of Brian Cadd - Noise11.com

The Band’s 1968 ‘Music From Big Pink’ was a life-changing recording for Australian singer songwriter Brian Cadd. After hearing an early preview of the album in London in early 1968 Brian’s songwriting changed forever.

“It was mostly because of the extraordinary experience Ronnie Charles and I had in London,” Brian Cadd tells Noise11.com. “We were with The Easybeats in their flat in Earl’s Court and they had a night off. When they had a night off they used to bring their PA, their sound system home and set it up in the Living Room. The neighbours must have been deaf. At around three o’clock in the morning we were all extraordinarily untidy and there was a knock on the door. It was one of the roadies for Cream, the Eric Clapton band. He had just returned from America and he was waving their quarter inch tape saying ‘you have got to listen to this. This is it. Music will never be the same again’. He put it on. He only had the first side, 5 or 6 songs. I think Ronnie and I left about 9am”.

That first side of ‘Music From Big Pink’ ended with ‘The Weight’. The album also featured ‘Tears of Rage’ written with Bob Dylan. “We just played that tape over and over and over,” Brian says. “It changed my life forever. There was all that time up to that moment and all that time after that moment. It affected me enormously as a writer.

What followed for Cadd were songs like ‘Arkansas Grass’, a song about the American Civil War. “It gave me the freedom to write stories as stories,” he says. “It gave me the chance to write about other people. I could make up scenarios just like The Band. They had all these characters that seemed to come from the Civil War. It was one of those things back in the day with the candles out and the incense burning in The Easybeats apartment. You saw the Confederate soldiers and you saw the croppers. The pictures were so extraordinary. It affected me like that”.

Brian Cadd will perform three shows in Victoria this weekend:

26 February, Macedon, Railway Hotel

27 February, Brunswick, Brunswick Ballroom

28 February, Archies Creek, Archies Creek Hotel

https://briancadd.com/live

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments