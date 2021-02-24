 How The Band’s Music From Big Pink Opened The Mind Of Brian Cadd - Noise11.com
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015

Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

How The Band’s Music From Big Pink Opened The Mind Of Brian Cadd

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2021

in News

The Band’s 1968 ‘Music From Big Pink’ was a life-changing recording for Australian singer songwriter Brian Cadd. After hearing an early preview of the album in London in early 1968 Brian’s songwriting changed forever.

“It was mostly because of the extraordinary experience Ronnie Charles and I had in London,” Brian Cadd tells Noise11.com. “We were with The Easybeats in their flat in Earl’s Court and they had a night off. When they had a night off they used to bring their PA, their sound system home and set it up in the Living Room. The neighbours must have been deaf. At around three o’clock in the morning we were all extraordinarily untidy and there was a knock on the door. It was one of the roadies for Cream, the Eric Clapton band. He had just returned from America and he was waving their quarter inch tape saying ‘you have got to listen to this. This is it. Music will never be the same again’. He put it on. He only had the first side, 5 or 6 songs. I think Ronnie and I left about 9am”.

That first side of ‘Music From Big Pink’ ended with ‘The Weight’. The album also featured ‘Tears of Rage’ written with Bob Dylan. “We just played that tape over and over and over,” Brian says. “It changed my life forever. There was all that time up to that moment and all that time after that moment. It affected me enormously as a writer.

What followed for Cadd were songs like ‘Arkansas Grass’, a song about the American Civil War. “It gave me the freedom to write stories as stories,” he says. “It gave me the chance to write about other people. I could make up scenarios just like The Band. They had all these characters that seemed to come from the Civil War. It was one of those things back in the day with the candles out and the incense burning in The Easybeats apartment. You saw the Confederate soldiers and you saw the croppers. The pictures were so extraordinary. It affected me like that”.

Brian Cadd will perform three shows in Victoria this weekend:

26 February, Macedon, Railway Hotel
27 February, Brunswick, Brunswick Ballroom
28 February, Archies Creek, Archies Creek Hotel

https://briancadd.com/live

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Mick Jagger Narrates Royal Albert Hall 150th Anniversary Documentary

Mick Jagger, reads from WH Auden’s poem 'For Friends Only' in the 90-second clip titled 'Your Room Will Be Ready', which is an emotional watch for music lovers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as it shows both the legendary London venue empty and filled to the brim with fans.

1 day ago
John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Mayall and the Eric Clapton Connection

John Mayall recruited the then unknown Eric Clapton to join his influential group John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers in 1965.

2 days ago
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
Brian Cadd Has A New Covid Song And He Will Be Performing It Live

While Brian Cadd has been locked away at his home in Woodstock, New York a new song was created … a Covid song.

3 days ago
Mike Love, The Beach Boys Rod Laver Arena 2012. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Irving Azoff Buys Up The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys have landed a deal with music mogul Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group, which means the company owns their entire brand, including their master recordings, the rights to their band name and a share of their publishing rights and memorabilia.

3 days ago
Jimmy Webb performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday 27 June 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Webb Updates ‘Galveston’ Lyrics After Texas Cold Snap

Songwriting legend Jimmy Webb has updated his classic ‘Galveston’ following a cold snap today which plunged the Texas city into sub-zero temperatures and covered Galveston beach in snow.

February 16, 2021
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Cancel 2021 Plans

The Who were due to play 10 dates next month but have scrapped their plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

February 16, 2021
Steve Hackett
Steve Hackett Creates A Musical Diary

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett described his newest record, 'Under a Mediterranean Sky', as a "travelogue", and has revealed the inspirations behind his music.

February 15, 2021