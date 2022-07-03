Hunters & Collectors Sentenced To Jail In Perth - Noise11.com

Hunters & Collectors will perform at Fremantle Prison in October with The Stems reforming to join them and Chris Cheney also sentenced to perform.

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer and John Zaccaria’s Zaccaria Concerts & Touring will present Hunters & Collectors, The Stems and Chris Cheney in concert at Fremantle Prison on 7 October 2022.

The unique concert will take place in the courtyard of the historic prison. Fremantle Prison opened in 1855 and was shut in 1991. It is now listed as a World heritage Site.

The prison was initially opened to house convicts transported from Great Britain. Since 1991 the prison has been conserved and restored. It is now one of Western Australia’s most visited tourist attractions.

HUNTERS & COLLECTORS

FREMANTLE PRISON, FREMANTLE WA

Friday 7th October 2022

Gates open from 6.00pm

18+ event

Tickets on sale Thursday 7th July at 10.00am (Perth time)

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

