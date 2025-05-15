 The Living End Premiere ‘Alfie’ Video - Noise11.com
The Living End at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson

The Living End at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson

The Living End Premiere ‘Alfie’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2025

in News

The Living End have a video for their new song ‘Alfie’.

Chris Cheney explains the song saying:

“I haven’t written a TLE song this simple since our first album.

Alfie is a shot in the arm.
It’s a homecoming and a rediscovery.

It’s TLE embracing minimalism and plugging back in to the raw uplifting power of a three chord rock n roll song – cause dammit they matter!

Stripped, chopped and straight to the point.

At its core, The Living End has always been somewhere between AC/DC, Little Richard and The Clash.

Who is Alfie?
Alfie is rock n roll.
Alfie is the music Industry.
Alfie is the roadies forced to get regular jobs after Covid crippled the local scene.

Venues are closing their doors, radio doesn’t play enough local artists, touring is getting harder and harder.

It all feels like it’s in a coma.

Alfie is a wake up call!”

‘Alfie’ is the first new music for The Living End since the ‘Wunderbar’ album of 2018. It is the longest gap for the band ever.

Related Posts

Lemonheads - credit Gareth Jones
The Lemonheads To Release First Album in 20 Years ‘Love Chant’

The Lemonheads will release their first album in 20 years ‘Love Chant’ later in the year and tease us now with an all-star brand new song ‘Deep End’.

7 hours ago
Either Grinspoon 1995 or their kids in 2025 photo by Sophie Howarth
Grinspoon To Tour To Mark Their 30th Birthday

Grinspoon are reactivating for their 30th anniversary tour.

9 hours ago
Diddy Facebook photo
Cassie Ventura Tells Jury Of Sean Combs Sadist and Violent Abuse In Day 2 of Court

Cassie Ventura has described "violent arguments" and other alleged details of her past relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

1 day ago
Usher Adds Two Extra Shows In Sydney and Melbourne

The Usher Australian tour has expanded with two more shows for both Sydney and Melbourne.

2 days ago
Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains at Download Melbourne 2019 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Alice In Chains Cancel Tour After Drummer Health Scare

Alice In Chains have cancelled the rest of their US tour after drummer Sean Kinney suffered a "non-life-threatening medical emergency".

2 days ago
Diddy Facebook photo
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Jury Braced For Lurid Detail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' jury has been warned about lurid details of alleged 'freak off' parties as a trial involving him got underway.

3 days ago
Pearl Jam The Last of Us
Pearl Jam Releases Songs Inspired By ‘The Last of Us’

Pearl Jam will release a limited edition four track vinyl of music inspired by the hit TV show ‘The Last Of Us’.

3 days ago