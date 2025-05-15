The Living End Premiere ‘Alfie’ Video - Noise11.com

The Living End have a video for their new song ‘Alfie’.

Chris Cheney explains the song saying:

“I haven’t written a TLE song this simple since our first album.

Alfie is a shot in the arm.

It’s a homecoming and a rediscovery.

It’s TLE embracing minimalism and plugging back in to the raw uplifting power of a three chord rock n roll song – cause dammit they matter!

Stripped, chopped and straight to the point.

At its core, The Living End has always been somewhere between AC/DC, Little Richard and The Clash.

Who is Alfie?

Alfie is rock n roll.

Alfie is the music Industry.

Alfie is the roadies forced to get regular jobs after Covid crippled the local scene.

Venues are closing their doors, radio doesn’t play enough local artists, touring is getting harder and harder.

It all feels like it’s in a coma.

Alfie is a wake up call!”