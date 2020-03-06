I Call Bullshit On The James Bond No Time To Die Delay

So the 25th James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ has been delayed for six months because of the Coronavirus threat? What a load of bullshit!

Quite clearly Bond25 is not testing well with the preview audiences and some editing and maybe reshooting needs to be done.

That’s a bit of a dilemma for such a high-profile release. We saw how ‘Cats’ perished upon arrival and edits within days of the release did nothing to stop that one crashing.

The official announcement from the producers of ‘No Time To Die’ came yesterday. “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” the statement read.

Are they kidding?

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

The facts:

Movie theatres are not shutting because of Coronavirus, so if ‘No Time To Die’ isn’t screening the theatre goers will still go to the theatre. They’ll just see something else.

The theatrical roll-out of any major movie is a minority party of its revenue these days. The theatrical schedule is short-term. For most movies a few weeks, for majors, such as this, a few months. The hype surrounding any blockbuster release is to recoup as much of the production costs as possible in a short period of time.

As soon as the theatrical revenue cycle is exhausted the title will move immediately to a physical (DVD/Blu-Ray) release. When you delay the theatrical release, you delay the physical release and all that follows. A producer needs bang for the buck to recoup production costs. Tickets sales will do it for a blockbuster and then the physical release becomes money for nothing.

Once the physical cycle is exhausted, the movie will go to a streaming partner. With a movie like this it will be a bidding war if the deal hasn’t already been done. So why delay that?

Finally, you’ve got TV rights. On top of that you have the merch rights. Again on a pure business level, it is complete madness to delay a movie like this and push back all other revenue streams for something that will have minimal impact of the various revenue cycles the movie would go through.

I can understand delaying production if shooting in areas that may be hazardous but this movie was meant to be in the bag. There is no risk to any cast or crew, short of promo that their jobs should be done. If they are required to do promo in various partys of the world you could just avoid high risk areas. But if they are reshooting scenes, wouldn’t that be interesting because that would be the only scenario that could be a virus risk.

Again, theatres aren’t shutting down so why delay this movie?

Nice try “MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli”. I call this delay stunt pure bullshit.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments