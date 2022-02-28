 Ian Hunter Joins Mike Campbell For the Second Dirty Knobs Album - Noise11.com
The Dirty Knobs External Combustion

Ian Hunter Joins Mike Campbell For the Second Dirty Knobs Album

by Paul Cashmere on February 28, 2022

in News

Mott The Hoople legend Ian Hunter is a special guest on the second album for Tom Petty & The Heartbreaks’ Mike Campbell’s second album from The Dirty Knobs ‘External Combustion’.

Hunter will be heard of the track ‘Dirty Job’.

“I was a big Mott The Hopple fan,” Mike Campbell tells Noise11.com. “I love his voice and his whole attitude. His office contacted me to do some overdubs for his new record. I did some overdubs and asked him he would sing on our record. I didn’t think he would but he did and he did a great job on the song ‘Dirty Job’”.

Mott The Hoople’s best known song was ‘All The Young Dudes’. It was written by David Bowie. Bowie gave the song to Mott The Hoople to record. “That’s right, and David Bowie stole Mick Ronson from him”.

The Dirty Knobs ‘External Combustion’ will be released 4 March 2022.

