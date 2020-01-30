 Icehouse To Perform ‘Flowers’ At St Kilda Festival - Noise11.com

Icehouse will perform their iconic debut album ‘Flowers’ at the St Kilda Festival on 9 February.

2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the St Kilda Festival. Icehouse, who were known as Flowers at the time, played that very first year.

Flowers became Icehouse and the ‘Icehouse’ album became the ‘Flowers’ album after the band took off in 1980 and then discovered another band overseas already owned the Flowers name. So they simple flipped the band name with the album title, saved a small fortune of graphic design, and became known as Icehouse from that day on.

Mayor of Port Phillip Bernadene Voss said, “This year is a very special milestone and we couldn’t think of a better way to commemorate 40 years of the festival than to bring back an iconic band who played at the very first St Kilda Festival. Icehouse fans span all generations and this performance will bring back some much-loved nostalgia.”

1,534 artists have performed 1,995 shows to a total of 9.5 million people at the St Kilda Festival since 1980.

St Kilda Festival
Sunday 9 February 2020
St Kilda Foreshore, St Kilda

