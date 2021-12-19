Il Divo’s Carlos Marin Dies From Covid At Age 53 - Noise11.com

Carlos Marin of Il Divo has died from Covid-19. He was 53 years old.

In a statement Il Divo have announced, “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”

It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. pic.twitter.com/uyRFjXADF6 — Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 19, 2021

Carlos became ill from Covid on 7 December. He was placed in a coma at the Royal Manchester Hospital and put on a ventilator. His life support was switched off after it was revealed his oxygen levels had been compromised too far for a recovery.

Il Divo formed in the UK as a classical boy band constructed by Simon Cowell. The line-up were singers Urs Bühler(Switzerland), Carlos Marín (Spain), David Miller (United States), and Sébastien Izambard (France).

Carlos Marin Menchero was born in Germany but raised in Madrid, Spain in 1968. Alongside Il Divo he had a solo career. He gave his first solo concert in Spain in 2011 and in 2016 did a solo world tour across Europe, North America, South America and Japan.

For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love — David, Sebastien and Urs — Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 19, 2021

