 Il Divo’s Carlos Marin Dies From Covid At Age 53 - Noise11.com
Carlos Marin of Il Divo

Carlos Marin of Il Divo

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin Dies From Covid At Age 53

by Paul Cashmere on December 20, 2021

in News

Carlos Marin of Il Divo has died from Covid-19. He was 53 years old.

In a statement Il Divo have announced, “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”

Carlos became ill from Covid on 7 December. He was placed in a coma at the Royal Manchester Hospital and put on a ventilator. His life support was switched off after it was revealed his oxygen levels had been compromised too far for a recovery.

Il Divo formed in the UK as a classical boy band constructed by Simon Cowell. The line-up were singers Urs Bühler(Switzerland), Carlos Marín (Spain), David Miller (United States), and Sébastien Izambard (France).

Carlos Marin Menchero was born in Germany but raised in Madrid, Spain in 1968. Alongside Il Divo he had a solo career. He gave his first solo concert in Spain in 2011 and in 2016 did a solo world tour across Europe, North America, South America and Japan.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Avalanches
The Avalanches Postpone US Tour

The Avalanches have postponed their upcoming US tour.

4 days ago
Adele 30
Australian Albums: Adele Spends Third Week at No 1

With very little competition for this week, Adele's "30" holds atop the ARIA Albums Chart for a third straight week.

5 days ago
Damon Albarn Melbourne 2014, photo ros ogorman
Damon Albarn, Bastille Set For BRIT Events

Damon Albarn, Bastille and Anne-Marie have announced shows as part of BRITs Week for War Child.

5 days ago
Mike Skinner - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
The Streets Axe More Dates

The Streets have cancelled all gigs next year following the "worst week" of Mike Skinner's life.

6 days ago
Tame Impala photo by Dana Trippe
Tame Impala Premiere ‘No Choice’

Tame Impala have a new song ‘No Choice’ from the upcoming ‘The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set’ coming in 2022.

December 8, 2021
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Courtney Barnett Perform ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ for Jimmy Kimmel

Courtney Barnett was back playing for America this week with a performance of her song ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

December 8, 2021
Adele 30
Australian Albums” Adele ’30’ Spends Second Week At No 1

Adele's fourth set "30" holds for a second week atop the Australian Album Charts, as she also retained the No.1 spot on both charts this week.

December 7, 2021