Inaugural Legends On The Lawn Has A New Date 27 August - Noise11.com

Inaugural Legends On The Lawn Has A New Date 27 August

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Mackay’s first Legends on the Lawn has been moved to August following Jimmy Barnes being diagnosed with Covid.

Legends on the Lawn was originally scheduled for this Saturday, which would have been a great way to celebrate a Labor win.

The new date is 27 August foe Harrup Park, Mackay.

Legends on the Lawn features Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Jon Stevens, Vika & Linda, Vanessa Amorosi, Busby Marou and Christine Anu.

https://www.legendsonthelawn.com.au

