Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman

INXS Legend Andrew Farriss On His Recent Australia Day Honor

by Paul Cashmere on January 30, 2020

INXS co-founder Andrew Farriss was extremely humble in talking about his recent Australia Day honor when he was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

“When I was first advised from the Governor General’s Office that this was going to happen I thought it must have been a mistake. It is a wonderful honor,” Andrew Farriss tells Noise11.com. “They told me I was getting an AM and I thought ‘what does that mean, ‘Average Musician’. When I researched it more I was even more amazed. I think all of the people who received the honor, they deserve it”.

The Australia Day award came as Andrew is preparing his first ever solo album due in May. “I have a whole new outlook with what I am doing with my country album and this was a great way to come into 2020,” he says. “So many things have lined up in a row. Its too much of a coincidence. I am going to enjoying making music again and playing to people. As I am going into this other music genre, I am excited to be doing what I’m doing”.

The Australia Day honor was not only awarded for Andrew’s successful international music career but also for the lesser known work he does with no publicity. He is a mentor at the Australian National University in Canberra. “The college offered me a fellowship there,” he says. “I mentor students and work with the staff. I try to promote as much as I can. I work with people who have been culturally important people. The work that they do is very important. Having worked in Canberra now for a year I have a completely different view of Canberra. It should be one of Australia’s greatest cities. It has a brilliant future as a community. My heart goes out to all the people affected by the bushfires around that area. I enjoy my time working in Canberra”.

Andrew Farriss will release his self-titled country album in May. The second single ‘Good Momma Bad’ was released this week.

