Katy Perry Actually Thinks She is Now an Astronaut - Noise11.com

Katy Perry thinks she is an astronaut because she went on a rocket ride.

A week after Jeff Bezos sent his botoxed bride and silly space crew on an 11 minute amusement ride, Katy Perry is still copping the most ridicule after her ridiculous comments upon landing, and the blatant self promotion of her upcoming tour on her free ride space junket in a rocket ship.

From take-off to landing took 11 minutes. The five women including Perry, Mrs B and TV celeb Gayle King didn’t undergo any training to learn the controls, did not have to study science to know how things work, they didn’t even have to pack an overnight bag for the trip because they were only gone for ELEVEN MINUTES. The most preparation these five women had to do was get sized up for the designer space suits. (Yes, the suits were designer made by Monse).

All that bullshit about this being a statement for women, no sorry, Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova made the first statement for women in space in 1963. These five botoxed bimbos were making ‘a Real Housewives of Space’ video.

And now Katy Perry thinks she is an astronaut because she went on a rocket ride?

No wonder the jokes keep coming:

“I just heard that Katy Perry stood in a puddle… And now she’s a deep sea diver”

“Katy Perry went on a plane, now she is a pilot”

“Katy Perry went to the hospital, now she is a doctor”

They are never-ending.

Perry said on her return “I couldn’t recommend this experience more,” as if any of her fans could afford to book a flight for the next takeoff.

Gayle King tried to justify the trip saying, “what Blue Origin does, is to figure out a way to harness the waste here and figure out a way to put it in space, to make the planet Earth a better place.” So thats it? Bezos want to turn space into a junkyard and King is prepared to put her name to that bullshit too?

Perry, King, Mrs B have no idea how the real world works. They haven’t lived in it for years.

