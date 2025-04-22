 Tropical Fu*k Storm Premiere ‘Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser’ Video - Noise11.com
Tropical Fu*k Storm

Tropical Fu*k Storm

Tropical Fu*k Storm Premiere ‘Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2025

in News

Tropical Fu*k Storm have released another preview of the upcoming ‘Fairyland Codex’ album due in June. ‘Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser’ comes with a video by Nespy 5 Euro.

Tropical Fu*k Storm are heading out on a World Tour soon and over the next year will visit Europe, UK and US dates announced, including stops at End Of The Road Festival, Manchester Psych Fest, and to perform as part of the Ice Cream Floats Cruise presented by Modest Mouse in early 2026.

Fairyland Codex Track Listing:

1. Irukandji Syndrome
2. Goon Show
3. Stepping on a Rake
4. Teeth Marché
5. Fairyland Codex
6. Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser
7. Bloodsport
8. Joe Meek Will Inherit the Earth
9. Bye Bye Snake Eyes
10. Moscovium

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Actually Thinks She is Now an Astronaut

Katy Perry thinks she is an astronaut because she went on a rocket ride.

1 day ago
Deadmau5, Noise11, Photo
Deadmau5 Apologies For Drunken Coachella Set

Dance music star Deadmau5 has apologised to his fans for his drunken behaviour during his set at Coachella over the weekend.

2 days ago
Lady Gaga Photo credit Frank LeBon suppilied by Universal
Lady Gaga Adds Extra Sydney Show

Lady Gaga will perform a second Sydney show on Saturday December 13, 2025.

6 days ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Adds Second Melbourne Show

Lady Gaga will perform a second show for Melbourne on December 6.

April 15, 2025
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Rides A Giant Penis Into Space

Pop star Katy Perry mounted a giant penis and rode it all the way into space today as part of a publicity stunt for a billionaire oligarch.

April 15, 2025
Sixx:AM
Sixx:A.M. ‘Prayers for the Damned’ and ‘Prayers for the Blessed’ Gets a Make-Over

Motley Crue bass player Nikki Sixx’s other band with Ashba, Sixx:A.M. is giving their last album ‘Prayer for the Damned’ and ‘Prayer for the Blessed’ a 10th anniversary (almost) make-over.

April 10, 2025
Airbourne photo by Ros OGorman
Airbourne Gear Stolen From Melbourne Lockup

Melbourne band Airbourne have had their gear stolen from a Melbourne lockup. Thieves took six guitars, as well as an old Mini Maton owned by the O’Keefe brother’s late father.

April 9, 2025