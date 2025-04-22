Tropical Fu*k Storm Premiere ‘Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser’ Video - Noise11.com

Tropical Fu*k Storm have released another preview of the upcoming ‘Fairyland Codex’ album due in June. ‘Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser’ comes with a video by Nespy 5 Euro.

Tropical Fu*k Storm are heading out on a World Tour soon and over the next year will visit Europe, UK and US dates announced, including stops at End Of The Road Festival, Manchester Psych Fest, and to perform as part of the Ice Cream Floats Cruise presented by Modest Mouse in early 2026.

Fairyland Codex Track Listing:

1. Irukandji Syndrome

2. Goon Show

3. Stepping on a Rake

4. Teeth Marché

5. Fairyland Codex

6. Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser

7. Bloodsport

8. Joe Meek Will Inherit the Earth

9. Bye Bye Snake Eyes

10. Moscovium

