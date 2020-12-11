 Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith Teams With Poison’s Richie Kotzen - Noise11.com
Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen photo by John McMurtrie

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen photo by John McMurtrie

Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith Teams With Poison’s Richie Kotzen

by Paul Cashmere on December 11, 2020

in News

Guitarists Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden and Richie Kotzen of Poison have teamed for a new side-project Smith/Kotzen.

Kotzen has also been a member of Mr Big. Since 2012 he has also fronted The Winery Dogs, a trio with Billy Sheenan and Mike Portnoy.

Smith joined Iron Maiden in 1980. His first album with Iron Maiden was there second album ‘Killers’ in 1981.

Smith and Kotzen managed to work on their first music in the Turks and Caicos Islands off Cuba at the start of 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

160508Ed Force One06 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One07 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One11 PhotoRosOGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Avalanches We Will Always Love You
The Avalanches Debut The Divine Chord Video With MGMT and Johnny Marr

The Avalanches third album ‘We Will Always Love You’ has been released and so has a new video for ‘The Divine Chord’ featuring MGMT and Johnny Marr.

14 mins ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Slips Out Ninth Album Evermore

Taylor Swift has released a surprise new album ‘Evermore’, her second album this year.

1 hour ago
The Teskey Brothers
Watch the New The Teskey Brothers ‘Highway Home For Christmas’ Video

Happy Christmas from The Teskey Brothers. A brand new video for ‘Highway Home For Christmas’ popped up today.

1 day ago
Cardi B
Cardi B To Face Trial Over Tattoo Rip-Off

Cardi B will face a jury next year in a trial over claims she used a man's distinctive tattoo on the cover of her debut mixtape.

3 days ago
Sooshi Mango at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena
Sooshi Mango Become First Australian Comedy Act To Sell Two Rod Laver Arena Shows

Melbourne comedy act Sooshi Mango have become the first ever Australian comedy act to sell two shows at Melbourne’s iconic Rod Laver Arena.

4 days ago
Vance Joy
Vance Joy Covers The Pogues ‘Fairy Tale of New York’

Vance Joy has popped out a cover of The Pogues Christmas classic ‘Fairy Tale of New York’.

December 4, 2020
Finneas
Finneas Releases A Christmas Song

Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s brother and producer, has a new Christmas song ‘Another Year’.

December 4, 2020