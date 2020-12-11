Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith Teams With Poison’s Richie Kotzen - Noise11.com

Guitarists Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden and Richie Kotzen of Poison have teamed for a new side-project Smith/Kotzen.

Kotzen has also been a member of Mr Big. Since 2012 he has also fronted The Winery Dogs, a trio with Billy Sheenan and Mike Portnoy.

Smith joined Iron Maiden in 1980. His first album with Iron Maiden was there second album ‘Killers’ in 1981.

Smith and Kotzen managed to work on their first music in the Turks and Caicos Islands off Cuba at the start of 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments