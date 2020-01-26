 Iva Davies Son Evan Joins Icehouse At Royal Melbourne Zoo - Noise11.com
Evan and Iva Davies Icehouse photo by Serge Thomann

Evan and Iva Davies Icehouse photo by Serge Thomann

Iva Davies Son Evan Joins Icehouse At Royal Melbourne Zoo

by Paul Cashmere on January 26, 2020

in News

Iva Davies son Evan was a surprise addition to the Icehouse line-up at Royal Melbourne Zoo on Saturday night.

Icehouse were performing their first show of 2020 and first of a two night run at Melbourne Zoo for the annual Zoo Twilights series.

Icehouse had a few surprises for fans included the rarely performed ‘Kingdom’ off the ‘Man of Colours’ album and their cover of The Sex Pistols ‘Pretty Vacant’.

Icehouse will perform their second Zoo Twilights show tonight (Sunday, 26 January) at Royal Melbourne Zoo.

Icehouse setlist 25 January 2020

Icehouse (from Icehouse, 1980)
Walls (from Icehouse, 1980)
Hey Little Girl (from Primitive Man, 1982)
Electric Blue (from Man of Colours, 1987)
Love in Motion (single, 1981)
Touch the Fire (from Great Southern Land, 1989)
Street Café (from Primitive Man, 1982)
Kingdom (from Man of Colours, 1987)
Man of Colours (from Man of Colours, 1987)
Don’t Believe Anymore (from Sidewalk, 1984)
No Promises (from Measure for Measure, 1986)
Crazy (from Man of Colours, 1987)
Great Southern Land (from Primitive Man, 1982)
Can’t Help Myself (from Icehouse, 1980)
We Can Get Together (from Icehouse, 1980)

Encore:
Pretty Vacant (Sex Pistols cover)
The Jean Genie (David Bowie cover)
Nothing Too Serious (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

James Taylor American Standard
James Taylor To Release American Standard Album

James Taylor’s 19th studio album is a collection of 14 American standards titled ‘American Standard’.

18 hours ago
Eminem Music To Be Murdered By
Australian Charts: No Surprise Eminem’s Surprise Album Debuts At No 1

The eleventh studio album for Eminem called "Music to Be Murdered by" was a surprise release last Friday and this week it claims the No.1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming his eleventh chart-topping album here (9 studios, 1 soundtrack and 1 best of).

18 hours ago
Gordon Lightfoot
Gordon Lightfoot To Release His First Album In 16 Years

81-year old Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot will release ‘Solo’, his first album in 16 years in March.

24 hours ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Archie Roach Named Victoria’s Australian of the Year

Australian music legend Archie Roach has been named Victoria’s Australian of the Year.

1 day ago
Eminem Music To Be Murdered By
UK Charts: Eminem Scores UK Chart Double

Eminem has scored a UK chart double, topping both the Official Albums and Official Singles Charts.

1 day ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Has Become A US Citizen

Neil Young has finally been granted US citizenship.

1 day ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Pleads Not Guilty To Battery Charges

Rod Stewart and his son Sean have pleaded not guilty to battery charges relating to an alleged bust-up with a hotel security guard on New Year's Eve.

2 days ago