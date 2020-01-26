Iva Davies Son Evan Joins Icehouse At Royal Melbourne Zoo

Iva Davies son Evan was a surprise addition to the Icehouse line-up at Royal Melbourne Zoo on Saturday night.

Icehouse were performing their first show of 2020 and first of a two night run at Melbourne Zoo for the annual Zoo Twilights series.

Icehouse had a few surprises for fans included the rarely performed ‘Kingdom’ off the ‘Man of Colours’ album and their cover of The Sex Pistols ‘Pretty Vacant’.

Icehouse will perform their second Zoo Twilights show tonight (Sunday, 26 January) at Royal Melbourne Zoo.

Icehouse setlist 25 January 2020

Icehouse (from Icehouse, 1980)

Walls (from Icehouse, 1980)

Hey Little Girl (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Electric Blue (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Love in Motion (single, 1981)

Touch the Fire (from Great Southern Land, 1989)

Street Café (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Kingdom (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Man of Colours (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Don’t Believe Anymore (from Sidewalk, 1984)

No Promises (from Measure for Measure, 1986)

Crazy (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Great Southern Land (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Can’t Help Myself (from Icehouse, 1980)

We Can Get Together (from Icehouse, 1980)

Encore:

Pretty Vacant (Sex Pistols cover)

The Jean Genie (David Bowie cover)

Nothing Too Serious (from Man of Colours, 1987)

