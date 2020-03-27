 Jackson Browne Releases new Song ‘A Little Soon To Say’ - Noise11.com
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.

Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.

Jackson Browne Releases new Song ‘A Little Soon To Say’

by Paul Cashmere on March 27, 2020

in News

Jackson Browne has dropped the brand new song ‘A Little Soon To Say’ but don’t get too excited about the title. It has nothing to do with him recently testing positive to Covid-19.

Browne is on record as saying the song is about now, but by now he means the environment, Greta Thunberg’s impact and the rise in young people vocalising issues.

A vinyl single of the song will be released on 29 May 2020 while Browne’s next album is due October 9.

Browne recently revealed he was diagnosed with Covid-19 during a trip to New York for a benefit concert.

The yet-to-be titled Jackson Browne album will be his 15th studio album and his first since 2014’s ‘Standing in the Breach’.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Jackson Browne Concert Jackson Browne Concert Jackson Browne Concert Jackson Browne Concert Jackson Browne Concert Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam Debut ‘Quick Escape’

Pearl Jam have slipped out one last track ‘Quick Escape’ before the release of their 11th album Gigaton later today.

2 mins ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Is Entertaining Fans With Short Stories On Instagram

Dave Grohl has launched a new Instagram page where he plans to share "short stories that will make people smile".

21 hours ago
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.
Jackson Browne Tests Positive to Covid-19

Jackson Browne is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

2 days ago
Deep Purple
Deep Purple Go ‘Whoosh’

Deep Purple have a new album ‘Whoosh’ on the way, their third with producer Bob Ezrin.

3 days ago
Billy Bragg photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Billy Bragg Australian Tour Rescheduled

Here are the details for the revised Billy Bragg Australian tour dates.

3 days ago
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic photo by Ros O'Gorman
OneRepublic Perform For The Together At Home Series

OneRepublic and the #TogetherAtHome series.

3 days ago
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Slammed For Vile Coronavirus Comment

Madonna has come under fire from fans for calling the coronavirus "the great equalizer" while naked in a bathtub.

3 days ago