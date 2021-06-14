Jackson Browne To Release ‘Downhill From Everywhere’ 50 Years After His Debut Album - Noise11.com

Jackson Browne’s self-titled debut album was released in January 1972. His next album ‘Downhill From Everywhere’, due 27 July 2021, will be released 49 years and seven months after that first record.

As ‘Downhill From Everywhere’ is released, ‘Jackson Browne’ will be just months away from its milestone anniversary and then for the rest of this decade, Browne will have a series of 50th anniversaries to mark his most iconic works.

“I hope there will be a party of some kind,” Jackson Browne tells Noise11.com. “I hope we continue to celebrate and celebrate together. To me those anniversaries are a little bit artificial. There are more important ways of noting milestones, I think. The amount of years, round numbers … I stopped celebrating my birthday. The next one I will be willing to celebrate will be 80. Keep it to round numbers, if I get there”.

Jackson’s upcoming 50th “round numbers” are ‘Jackson Browne’ (January 2022), ‘For Everyman’ (October 2023), ‘Late For The Sky’ (September 2024), ‘The Pretender’ (November 2026) and ‘Running On Empty’ (December, 2027). He will celebrate his 80th in October 2028.

“I am really happy to have my early records given some attention,” Browne says. “If it means people say they have stood the test of time, or they mark something … there is a whole book written by a journalist named Ronald Brownstein, who used my song ‘Rock Me On The Water’ for the title of it. It talks about 1974 as a particularly pivotal year or a year that somehow marks the zenith of the music of me and a bunch of my fellow Southern Californians. It is really a book about Los Angeles and how Los Angeles influenced music and influenced film. I think it’s a good book. Anything written about pop music generally doesn’t grab my interest much”.

Jackson isn’t opposed to the attention finding new fans. “I suppose there will be a bunch of anniversaries and if that means people will listen to them again or a new generation is drawn to them, then that’s a good thing”.

