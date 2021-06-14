 Jackson Browne To Release ‘Downhill From Everywhere’ 50 Years After His Debut Album - Noise11.com
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.

Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.

Jackson Browne To Release ‘Downhill From Everywhere’ 50 Years After His Debut Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2021

in News

Jackson Browne’s self-titled debut album was released in January 1972. His next album ‘Downhill From Everywhere’, due 27 July 2021, will be released 49 years and seven months after that first record.

As ‘Downhill From Everywhere’ is released, ‘Jackson Browne’ will be just months away from its milestone anniversary and then for the rest of this decade, Browne will have a series of 50th anniversaries to mark his most iconic works.

“I hope there will be a party of some kind,” Jackson Browne tells Noise11.com. “I hope we continue to celebrate and celebrate together. To me those anniversaries are a little bit artificial. There are more important ways of noting milestones, I think. The amount of years, round numbers … I stopped celebrating my birthday. The next one I will be willing to celebrate will be 80. Keep it to round numbers, if I get there”.

Jackson’s upcoming 50th “round numbers” are ‘Jackson Browne’ (January 2022), ‘For Everyman’ (October 2023), ‘Late For The Sky’ (September 2024), ‘The Pretender’ (November 2026) and ‘Running On Empty’ (December, 2027). He will celebrate his 80th in October 2028.

“I am really happy to have my early records given some attention,” Browne says. “If it means people say they have stood the test of time, or they mark something … there is a whole book written by a journalist named Ronald Brownstein, who used my song ‘Rock Me On The Water’ for the title of it. It talks about 1974 as a particularly pivotal year or a year that somehow marks the zenith of the music of me and a bunch of my fellow Southern Californians. It is really a book about Los Angeles and how Los Angeles influenced music and influenced film. I think it’s a good book. Anything written about pop music generally doesn’t grab my interest much”.

Jackson isn’t opposed to the attention finding new fans. “I suppose there will be a bunch of anniversaries and if that means people will listen to them again or a new generation is drawn to them, then that’s a good thing”.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Jackson Browne Concert Jackson Browne Concert Jackson Browne Concert Jackson Browne Concert Jackson Browne Concert Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ned Beatty as Otis in Superman
Veteran Actor Ned Beatty Dies At Age 83

Ned Beatty graced Hollywood screens for almost 50 years. He has died of natural causes at age 82.

16 hours ago
Robby Krieger of The Doors Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doors Recruited Elvis Bass Player For ‘L.A. Woman’

The Doors never had a bass player. Ray Manzerek used to play all of the bass parts on his keyboard. But when it came time to record the iconic ‘L.A. Woman’ album, producer Bruce Botnick recruited Elvis Presley’s bass player Jerry Scheff for the sessions.

16 hours ago
George Harrison
Massive George Harrison ‘All Things Must Pass’ Reissue Is On The Way

George Harrison’s masterpiece ‘All Things Muss Pass’ was released on 27 November 1970. It turned 50 last November. On 6 August 2021, a massive expansion featuring 8LPs and 5CDs will be released to mark the 50th anniversary.

4 days ago
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Regroup Digitally For ‘Witch’s Spell’ Video

With AC/DC members living all over the world and unable to gather in the same room during the pandemic, technology has once again brought them together in the ‘Witch’s Spell’ video.

5 days ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd photo by Doltyn Snedden
Lynyrd Skynyd Discusses Returning To Work To Farewell Fans

Lynyrd Skynyrd were on their farewell tour when Covid hit and the tour came to a halt.

6 days ago
Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lindsey Buckingham To Release First Solo Album In A Decade. Listen to ‘I Don’t Mind’

Lindsey Buckingham has been locked down working on his first solo album in a decade. ‘Lindsey Buckingham’ will be released in September.

6 days ago
APIA Good Times Tour 2019 Brian Cadd and Russell Morris photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Brian Cadd and Russell Morris Are Hitting The Road Together

Brian Cadd and Russell Morris will hit the road together again in July.

June 7, 2021