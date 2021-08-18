 Jake Bugg Sees Covid Passports As The Only Way Back For Music Industry - Noise11.com
Jake Bugg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jake Bugg Sees Covid Passports As The Only Way Back For Music Industry

by Paul Cashmere on August 19, 2021

in News

Jake Bugg says COVID-19 passports are going to be vital for the live music industry to operate safely.

Bugg has a UK and Ireland tour booked for 2022, and he’s insisted he’s all for fans showing proof of being fully vaccinated against coronavirus to attend his shows.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that from the end of September those wishing to go to nightclubs and attend large music events will need to be inoculated against the virus.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Jake said: “Unfortunately it’s the world that we’re living in at the moment and it seems it’s going to have to be a necessity more and more each day.

“It’s a tough one.

“Anything that kind of stops people from seeing any form of art or anything that can bring some kind of happiness to someone, I don’t think could be a good thing but at the same time, I think most people have been vaccinated as well so if more people get vaccinated, I think it’ll become less of a problem I imagine.”

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter – who releases his new album ‘ Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ on Friday (20.08.21) – has admitted not being able to play live shows amid the pandemic only made him “more appreciative” of touring.

He said: “I don’t like to have too much time to reflect, to be honest. If anything, I think it’s been good for me.

“It’s made us more grateful and more appreciative of what we do. I never thought I’d be able to say I can’t wait to get back on the road but that’s where I’m at now.”

As for his follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hearts That Strain’, it’s very much an ode to his hometown of Nottingham.

He explained: “I thought the title was very apt because I don’t live in my hometown anymore and from all the experiences I’ve had and places I’ve gone and people I’ve met, I just really wanted something to remind me of my hometown in this album because it’s a big part of who I am.”

Jake Bugg, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

